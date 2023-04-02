Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly tied 1-1, in the summit match that was held at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium, within the “21st round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, so that the accounts remain open for the title, although the tie is relatively valuable for the “Al-Fursan” who continues to win. Top of the standings with 46 points, followed by “Al-Zaeem” in second place with 41 points.

The match was enthusiastic in the midst of a large audience on the stands, and it witnessed many attempts from the first moments, most notably Jonatas’ shot, which was blocked by Majed Nasser in the third minute, and Sufyan Rahimi’s shot passed next to the right post of Al-Ahly’s youth goal in the 10th minute, and Ahmed Nour hit a powerful ball. From outside the area, it passed over Al Ain’s goal in the 27th minute, and Laba headed it up, but the ball lacked the strength required to convert it in front of the net in the 35th minute.

Shabab Al-Ahly snatched the goal of progress by “Al-Badil”, with an individual skill inside the area, and sealed it with a shot that hit the net of goalkeeper Khaled Issa in the 68th minute, and Laba Kodjo equalized for Al-Ain with a perfect header, following Bandar Al-Ahbabi’s cross from a corner kick in the 80th minute.

Jonatas, Al Ain player, missed a dangerous opportunity facing the goal, when he turned the ball into the hands of goalkeeper Majed Nasser in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Al-Jazira achieved a 2-1 victory over Al-Wasl in the match that was held at Zabeel Stadium, raising “Abu Dhabi Pride” to 37 points, in sixth place, and “Emperor” remains fourth and has 40 points.

Ali Saleh advanced quickly to Al Wasl, after a solo effort, which he translated with a creeping shot into the net of goalkeeper Ali Khasif, only 56 seconds after the kick-off, which is the fastest goal in the history of the two teams’ confrontations in the Professional League.

Al-Jazira took possession of the ball, and made several attempts to equalize, most notably the free kick that Milos hit, but goalkeeper Khaled Al-Sanani was on the lookout for it in the 27th minute.

The referee canceled a second goal, scored by Thomas Shankalay for Al Wasl, due to the presence of a case of offside on Abdul Rahman Saleh at the beginning of the attack in the 29th minute.

The left post of Al Wasl goal blocked a powerful shot by Khalfan Mubarak from outside the area in the 43rd minute, and Hassan Ibrahim hit a powerful ball, which Al Jazira crossbar saved in the 45th minute.

Ali Mabkhout made his way into the Al Wasl area, but goalkeeper Al-Sinani blocked his shot in the 56th minute, and Mabkhout equalized after kicking off into the area and hit a creeping ball that hit Al-Sanani’s net in the 62nd minute, which is his goal number 200 in the Professional League, and Al-Jazira completed the “Remontada” with a neat header. From Ashraf bin Sharqi, Al Wasl netted in the 80th minute.

Bani Yas achieved victory over Al Dhafra 4-2, in the match that was held at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium, to raise Al-Samawi to 22 points in ninth place, and Al-Faris remains in fourteenth place and has 8 points. Al-Dhafra advanced with a goal scored by Hassan Al-Mahrami. By mistake in his team’s goal in the 35th minute, Bani Yas turned the table in seven minutes, after Al-Mahrami made up for the mistake by scoring the equalizer for Bani Yas in the 62nd minute, and Opa added the second goal in the 64th minute, and Fawaz Awana followed it with the third goal in the 68th minute, and Suhail Al-Nubi marked the The fourth goal in the 69th minute, and the “substitute” Ali Eid narrowed the difference for Al Dhafra with a second goal in the 96th minute.