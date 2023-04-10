Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly clung to a five-point difference from its closest pursuers at the top of the ADNOC Professional League standings in round 22, after beating Al-Bataeh 3-0, to take a new step towards crowning the “Title Shield” for the eighth time in its history, but at the same time and while setting his eyes on the title, He is still watching with another eye his pursuers.

Al-Ain still refuses to concede the title after defeating Khor Fakkan to remain within the five-point difference, while Al-Wahda will play its match with Dibba Al-Fujairah on Thursday, trying to reduce the difference to five points as well, while Sharjah, who achieved victory over Al-Dhafra, did not surrender to be seven points away from “The Knights”.

Perhaps these data confirm the focus of the Portuguese, Leonardo Jardim, Al-Ahly youth coach, on entering every confrontation with the same desire and playing for the remaining victory in the next four rounds, with his realization that the competitors are still mathematically in the race, and they are the ones who confirmed that in this round.