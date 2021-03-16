Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Al-Ahly youth team has become the negative turning point in the Sharjah team’s march this season, and reality confirms this, as January 22nd is considered a major turning point in the retreat of “the king”, as that day witnessed the victory of Shabab Al-Ahly with a clean goal over Sharjah to snatch the Super title, a match that The fans of Sharjah were hoping that their team would win so that the team would come back in the Arab Gulf League championship with its strength, just as it was in the first round, and between the Super match and the last meeting in the Arab Gulf League in round 21, “the king” remained reeling and wasting points.

The last hope was for the team to return to reduce the difference at the top with Al Jazeera leaders, but the “Knights” was the desire of the “King” to look out, with the aim of making Sharjah far from preserving his title as the champion of the League, to confirm that “the Knights” was the “stumbling block” that toppled dreams “The King” this season.

On the other hand, Brazilian Wilton Suarez (34 years) put many question marks about his future with the team, as the player topped the scorers’ list for a period when his score reached 12 goals, but he stuck at this number, and the player completely moved away not from scoring, but rather his level. Retreating terribly He confirms, beyond a reasonable doubt, that future renewal with him will be an adventure.

Wilton missed scoring since Al Dhafra match, which ended 1-1, which took place on February 18 in the 17th round, followed by rounds 18, 19, 20 and 21, in addition to the President’s Cup match against Al-Nasr, which ended with a triple for Al-Dean.