Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Stability remains the main factor in distinguishing any system, improving it and developing it from time to time. On the contrary, when this factor is absent, the balance will be disturbed and the results deteriorate for the worse.

This reality applies to Al Dhafra team, which started the season well and succeeded in achieving a breakthrough, which is the best for it in the first 3 rounds, by scoring 7 full points, before returning to the fluctuation of results in which the conditions of injuries played an important role at the time, but what the club did from Changes that included the technical staff and foreign players, casting a heavy shadow over the team, which received 3 losses in a row, conceded 11 goals and scored only 4, out of 8 defeats for the team in the Arab Gulf League this season, which scored 16 points in its first round, and failed To get any point since the start of the second round.

More importantly, Al Faris entered the circle of danger by losing it to direct competitors such as Ajman at the beginning of the second round and then finally against Fujairah, and the latter represented a double loss in which the mistakes of Al Dhafra players in particular played an important role, as the team continued in this match to finish it with 9 players for the second match Straight.

This in turn reflects the physical and psychological state and pressures experienced by the team, which made the spirit of surrender inherent in the meetings, which pushed it to a situation that may be difficult to correct in the coming period, despite the presence of players the size of Khaled Al-Senani, Makiti Diop, Pedro Conde, Sultan Al-Ghafri, Rocheville and Muslim Fayez Because the method the team relied on in the recent period has proven ineffective, in addition to the change of coaches during the season from the start of preparation until now, it was an important factor in what is happening to the team now, which required a “serious pause” of management with everyone, including players and two technical bodies. And an administrative and a technical committee, to prevent further deterioration of the results.