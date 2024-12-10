Continue the good dynamics of the Knicks. The New York franchise beat the Raptors at home in an extremely close game 113-108 and has five wins in its last six games. After the victory, the team led by Tom Thibodeau is fourth in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 15-9 this season.

On the Madison Square Garden side, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, including the last five points of his team with a layup and a three-pointer, breaking the tie at 108. Jalen’s performances also stood out. Brunson (20 points and 11 assists) and Mikal Bridges (23 points).

On the Toronto team, the 30 points and 8 rebounds of RJ Barrett, former New York player, were not enough. The scores of Ja’kobe Walter (19 points) and Scottie Barnes (15 points) were also of no use to the locals.

Read also