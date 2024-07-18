Jerusalem (Agencies)

The Israeli parliament yesterday adopted a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, a few days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington.

The decision was supported by 68 deputies from the ruling coalition and the opposition, while 9 deputies opposed it.

The resolution stated that “the Knesset strongly rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, or in the Gaza Strip.”

In response, the official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, considered that “there is no peace or security for anyone without the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy,” adding that the Palestinian state exists with the recognition of the entire world.

Meanwhile, the United States announced yesterday that it would impose new restrictions on entry visas for Israelis who have committed violations in the occupied West Bank, calling on Israel to hold accountable those responsible for committing acts of violence.

Announcing the new restrictions that prevent those targeted and their relatives from traveling to the United States, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said it was related to a broader trend of increasing violence over the past months, and the need for Israel to do more to hold people accountable for their actions.