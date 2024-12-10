The Ministry of Health (SSA) has confirmed that almost two dozen minors have lost their lives in Mexico due to the bacteria Klebsiella oxytoca. Experts warn that older adults, newborns and people with pre-existing immune and lung conditions are the most vulnerable. A series of recommendations have been issued to detect new possible cases and contain the spread of the outbreak.

The Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Network detected a series of infections with the pathogen on November 28. It certified incidents in three maternal and child hospitals located in the State of Mexico. A day later, the General Directorate of Epidemiology identified 19 cases in various health units located in the center of the country. The SSA issued an alert last week. He suggested that the epidemic was caused by the contamination of an intravenous food solution used in the Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) program, enabled in public hospitals.

The latest official report reports 35 infections in neonates from three entities in the Mexican Republic. David Kershenobich, head of the SSA, specifies that 17 newborns have died. The most affected states are the State of Mexico, Michoacán and Guanajuato.

How is the Klebsiella oxytoca?

Rosa María Wong, head of the Clinical Research subdivision of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explains that gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria coexist in the human intestine. The Klebsiella oxytoca belongs to the second group. This means that it is part of the healthy microbiota and naturally functions as a commensal microorganism. Despite this, it has the potential to cause disease in immunocompromised individuals when acquired through external routes. It is resistant to a wide range of antibiotics, making it difficult to treat.

What are the abnormalities caused by the bacteria?

Wong highlights that “usually [la Klebsiella oxytoca] It causes disease only under certain conditions.” It warns that people with weakened immune systems, with prolonged stays in hospitals, older adults, subjects with chronic lung conditions and newborns are the most susceptible to the negative effects of the bacteria.

In these cases, the infectious agent can cause intra-abdominal pathologies, in the urinary tract, in the central nervous system, in surgical wounds and in the bloodstream. It is a precursor to pneumonia. In severe situations, Patients are prone to developing septic shock and multiple organ failure.

The specialist adds that early detection and targeted treatment are essential to avoid fatal scenarios. It recommends that, if associated infections are suspected, it is necessary to go to health centers to accelerate the diagnosis and take the relevant clinical measures.

How is it transmitted?

The origin of the outbreak in Mexican territory is not yet confirmed. Health agencies sense that the crisis was derived from a contaminated batch of nutrients used in the NPT system. The affected patients, all between zero and 14 years of age, were exposed to this alternative feeding method.

The nutritional solutions supplied were supplied by the company SAFRE. It is not clear whether the pathogen is present in the serum or in the medical delivery instruments. The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks ordered to stop the application of supplies manufactured by SAFE since November 21.

Preventive recommendations

The UNAM clinical expert advises a series of actions to stop the spread of Klebsiella oxytoca. Among them the following stand out: