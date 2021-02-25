United Nations Mission
Refugees in the Kiwanya camp seek safety in the camp of the United Nations Mission in this country, where they try to forget what they have experienced in their homes and villages.
The loneliness of the refugee
A woman in the Kibati refugee camp awaits the arrival of food and medical aid. The Congolese civil war remains a threat. Corruption is omnipresent there. The suffering of his women is brutal.
Aftermath of war
A man who had an arm amputated during a rebel attack recovers in Goma hospital. Located along the east of the DRC and bordering the lake that gives them their name, the Congolese provinces of Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu, where Goma, the city near the scene of the assault, is located, have been mired in violence for decades. .
A war for control of coltan
The war in eastern Congo is a conflict for the control and illegal exploitation of the minerals that are hidden in this region of the country. Coltan is a rare and precious mineral. The Democratic Republic of the Congo holds 80% of the world’s reserves of this new ‘black gold’.
A church as a refuge
Civilian population takes refuge from the fighting between the army and rebel groups inside a church near the Kibati refugee camp.
A soldier with his war ‘trophies’
A soldier of the FRDC (Congolese army) carries in his hand the sexual organs and the hand, amputated with his knife, of a soldier of the CNPD (National Congress for the Defense of the People).
More than 120 armed groups and guerrillas
General Nkunda (C), the leader of the rebel group CNDP (National Congress for the Defense of the People). The war in eastern Congo is a conflict for control. More than 120 armed groups benefit from the illegal extraction of coltan to buy weapons with which they commit mass massacres against the civilian population, indiscriminately rape women and girls, and kidnap children to become soldiers.
Violence without quarter
The body of a dead FRDC (Congolese army) soldier. Violence marks the day-to-day life of the civilian population in the Kivus, where massacre and mass rapes between ethnic groups and tribal groups are part of the sad daily life of war.
Exiled families
Civilian population fleeing the fighting between the army and rebel groups in the Republic of the Congo. Many families have been forced to seek their fortune far from their birthplace.
Refugee camp
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Republic of the Congo walks in the rain inside a refugee camp.
Children, victims of a conflict
An injured child waits for help in the Kibati refugee camp. The fighting has left thousands of people dead and injured. The smallest, with mutilations, are the most affected by this armed confrontation.
.