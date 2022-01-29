The 24 hours of social media before the final: the Majorcan gives advice to the junior Wong who wins in doubles, the Russian receives the ironic answer of Judge Campistol

It has been Sunday in Melbourne for a few hours and on the night before the big exam, Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev close their eyes and books after spending the whole day “reviewing” like the best students. The Majorcan will try to graduate Slam level champion for the twenty-first time in his career, a result that would guarantee him overtaking his two eternal rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, while the Russian will go on the hunt for his second Major after winning the title last year. at the Us Open.

Rafa tireless – For Nadal the eve of a Grand Slam final has always represented a moment of total focus but with the maturity acquired on this occasion there is also space for reflection and gratitude. “For me this final is a gift,” declared the number five in the world after a bad foot injury. To help him “visualize” the cup the team led by Carlos Moya, who in the morning gathered on the fields of Melbourne Park for an intense training session, captured on social networks. See also The 5 Atlas footballers that nobody had on the radar and were fundamental in their title

Little Nadals grow up – After the technical consultation and established the tactical plan to approach Medvedev, it is time to pose alongside Coleman Wong, a student of the Rafa Nadal Academy and winner of the doubles tournament in the junior category. “I met Nadal at the players’ restaurant before taking the field for the final,” said the 17-year-old enthusiastically. “He told me to stay relaxed and immerse myself in the experience. His advice helped me a lot and gave me the right boost “. Precious and also lucky advice considering the success paired with Bruno Kuzuhara, champion in the singles draw.

Medvedev zen – Blindatissimo the pre-final of the number two in the world who, unlike Nadal – and in complete contradiction with his conduct on the pitch – decided to follow the path of confidentiality and silence in the last moments that separate him from the final. However, the one who appeared at the press conference after the show in the semifinals with Tstitsipas is a confident and proactive Medvedev: “When I was eight I played against the wall imagining that on the other side there was one between Roger and Rafa”, he declared letting himself go to the tender memories of the past. “This will be the second time I’ve met him in a Grand Slam final (Us Open 2019, ed). The first was an epic battle, I will have to do my best to win. It is what I did at the US Open to win last year and it is the same that I will do here on Sunday ”. See also Paños, before Madrid: "To improve on last year, you have to win the Super Cup"

Cat life – Meanwhile, Jaume Campistol, the chair judge to whom Medvedev called the “kitten” last day, laughs about it and enjoys the good Australian weather aboard a boat. “I’m fine, guys!”, He writes ironically on Instagram as he greets followers on the notes of a song entitled: “wild cat”.

For him, no pre-final stress, because there is a dog’s life and… a cat’s life.

Watch the Australian Open on Discovery +. Activate now

January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 19:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#kitty #judge #replies #Medvedev #Nadal #eve #Super #coach