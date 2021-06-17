Believe or burst. This is the famous phrase that repeats Darius Dearmas (57) since he went to the cemetery of Tiger and he found a postcard of a kitten with black spots guarding her mother’s grave. The incredible thing about this story is that the man claimed to have had that feline as a pet years ago.

Darío did not take a second to portray that exciting image and share it on the networks. “I found someone taking care of my old lady, it must be for that reason that she rescued and cared for”He wrote via Twitter, not knowing that the photo would travel through international news portals and would obtain more than 50 thousand I like you.

However, what was most moving about this extraordinary event is that the kitten, who is three years old and is called “Tita”, had been rescued by Aurora, Darío’s mother, when some neighbors abandoned her and she lived with her for four years..

In the cemetery of Tigre, there are several relatives of Darío and it is for this reason that he believes that it may be a sign that they are all well. “Animals show calm if they felt that at some point,” he says. PHOTO: Twitter @dearmas_d

“My mother had rescued three kittens that some neighbors who rented had abandoned and left: little by little she made them approach the house until they entered,” Darío recalled about the arrival of the cats at home.

Although at first he doubted if it was “Tita”, the cat who won the affection of the family and thousands of users in networks, Darío decided to send the photo to his children and his sister-in-law to confirm what his eyes saw. “I wanted to be sure and that’s how it was, because it was her “, he claimed.

“My mother passed away in April 2019 and of all the times I went to visit her I never happened to find an animal right there. In the cemetery there are many cats that are at the entrance, but this one was special and it surprised me because the grave is 100 meters inside, “said Darío.



Darío confesses that he has a great love for animals and that it is a reciprocal gesture. “It depends a lot on the love that one gives them, on what you transmit to them. My mother’s love for them was unconditional”

History repeats itself like the movie “Always by your side”, the film based on a true story about a dog named Hachiko who accompanies his master to the train station to welcome him after work, until a terrible misfortune occurs: the death of the protagonist. However, the dog was looking for him and waiting every day.

“Animals are like that, they love you or they hate you. My mother had enormous affection and felt an unconditional bond towards them, that is why I think the cat returned to look for her and reappeared in the most unexpected way “, said Darío.



Tita is three years old and was rescued by Aurora, Darío’s mother, who brought her into their home for almost four years.

“Tita”, whose name was given by Darío’s father, had won the affection of Aurora and her partner not only because they had rescued her after the next door neighbors abandoned her but also because she was very affectionate despite the fact that it was the most surly.

“For a time the cat went to live with my sister-in-law because she was not used to being with other animals. After the death of my mother, Tita disappeared during the day and came back only to sleep, until one day she didn’t come back again “, Dario recalled in a dialogue with Clarion.

Although the man who revolutionized the networks in a few hours assured that he is not a believer in these things, this time he felt that it could be a sign. “Animals feel when you give them peace of mind, capable this cat needed my mother and she looked for her”, added.



Today Darío takes care of his father who suffers from Alzheimer’s and cannot be alone in the house for long. They both live in downtown Tigre, eight blocks from the cemetery where Aurora is currently located.

Darío said that that day he felt very peaceful and was “pleasantly surprised” because he found Tita resting and taking care of the tomb of Aurora, the owner who gave him a lot of love and a home full of support.

“I try to visit my mother every week because I like to talk to her and share things with her, she is a kind of psychologist where I choose to open up fully. That day was very special and I felt it was a sign because the cat was alone waiting for someone to see her “, Dearmas expressed.

“I never imagined what the photo could generate in terms of visualizations, I know that in the networks there is empathy, sensitivity and many people who are moved by seeing this type of images but I never believed this impact. I received very nice comments,” he closed.