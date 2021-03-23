In a world of high-ranking chefs as conductors, it is unusual and even refreshing for someone who cooks from the age of six and manages to bring the palate to ecstasy without fanfare to declare himself a traditional cook. No more. For what else. The place of the Mexican Blanca Villagómez Estrada, a humble house in Tzintzuntzan (Michoacán), is now a place for free women, like herself, escaped from the mistreatment of their husbands. Tzintzuntzan means place of hummingbirds in the language of the indigenous Purépecha and this is how the hands of these cooks move, like the nervous flapping of the bird and with the precision of its beak when it sucks the flowers. And that’s how the carrot uchepos, the blackberry or tamarind mole, the yarata roe sopes or the charales pancakes come to the table, a little fish similar to the chanquete that abounds in the lake area of ​​the State. Delights with an unmistakable homemade flavor that are left on a table with a plastic tablecloth, where the beers arrive cold and without a glass and the napkins are made of paper. The price is in line with the humility of the service, but not with the quality of the food, much less with the pleasure that the diner feels.

In indigenous communities, many women still feel their wings clipped. They serve to have children or are considered useless. Villagómez Estrada was repudiated by her in-laws because after a year of marriage her belly did not swell. Fortunately, her parents welcomed her back home and her culinary adventure began. At first it was nothing more than a roadside stand, where dozens of artisans wait for tourists in this town, which was the first empire of the Purépecha, whose power archaeological remains show. “Later I said to my parents, why don’t they leave me this little side of the house to set up a kitchen? And then I asked them for another piece on the patio for the bathrooms, and then I ended up setting up tables on the patio. I have taken over the whole place ”, he laughs.

The business grew along with its fame with the strength of Mexican gastronomy well established in its tradition. Now it has a name: Casa de Blanca traditional cuisine. This year, on March 8, the Government of Michoacán has granted her the title of Master Cook, the youngest to receive it: 44 years. And the bricklayers are already building in the town what will be, now, their restaurant, which they plan to decorate with the creations of the town’s artisans, in a symbiosis that will favor the entire community.

Blanca has had to cry several times. When his older brother died, the one who most enjoyed his dishes and the one who always told him to start a business. When her in-laws ran her out of the house. But his life has also been marked by strokes of luck. In one of those depressions, a State Secretary of Tourism suggested that she participate in the Traditional Cooks program. On another occasion, with tears in her eyes, a gynecologist offered her fertility treatment so she could have a child. And she had it, she was a single mother for fun.

It is not surprising that the doctor helped her, because history shrinks the soul. Expelled from the marriage, a community woman who had killed her husband and also wanted to get rid of the son gave her the eight-month-old baby. The great illusion vanished when the biological mother repented and returned for the child. Again to cry. That boy continues to visit Villagómez and collect his gifts on Three Kings Day.

With each blow, Blanca got up cooking. His mother was the majority, that is, one of those women who lead the great celebrations in the indigenous community when it is cooked for all the people. They are the ones who organize the amounts to be added of this and that in the huge pots that feed more than 1,000 people. As she had no one to leave her with, the girl went with her and entertained her by putting her to clean chili peppers. Soon the girl was cooking for her five brothers. “How much would they pay us for these dishes of yours?”

The beginnings of the business were a disaster, because the cook only knew how to cook and earned what she thought the meal was worth. But it did not include associated expenses. “You can say that he was losing money, he did not know how to get the costs.” All this was learned in workshops organized by the governments for these entrepreneurs. Theirs is the classic establishment where fresh fish from the lake arrives every day and when it’s over, it’s over. “I am happy, I cannot ask for more from life, many have helped me. God has been good to me.

Team. Repeat that word several times. “When the women who work with me came here they came very mistreated, very submissive, now they are not. We are a team, ”he says. In a land that has made death a worldwide tourist celebration, Villagómez is already thinking about the culinary offerings that he will offer in November to his mother, who died two months ago. Each neighbor will bring a plate to bring the lady back home for a day. This is the belief of these peoples, who live with the dead naturally. “We call them double dishes, double, because the deceased takes the flavors and we take the food,” he explains.

These days of pandemic, cooks flap their hands faster to attend to the restaurant and home orders. They also organize weddings, banquets of all kinds. “The chefs? I have learned a lot from them when I have participated in Morelia en Boca ”, the gastronomic festival that takes place in the capital. Some had Michelin stars and said words that I did not understand. They have studies. I quit when I finished high school, I should have studied more. But I want to stay in the status of a traditional cook. I am from the ranch and my cuisine is honest, homemade and with meaning. That is what I want to preserve ”. Well, come on that trout soup, the beef broth and the jerky soup, the fish tamale and the beans of a lifetime. A kitchen of free women.

