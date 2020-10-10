Photo published by the Canadian Armed Forces on their Twitter account with the hashtag #ProudBoys. CANADIAN FORCES / Reuters

One of the most powerful photos of the week has been that of two Canadian soldiers kissing, accompanied by the label Proud Boys. This is the name of the far-right organization that Donald Trump asked to be alert to possible electoral fraud. The Canadian Army decided to give Trump his medicine, trolling him, as they say in Internet jargon. And he managed to light the fuse: the Internet was filled with comments in favor of sexual freedom. Proud guys weren’t homophobic anymore …