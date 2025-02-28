Is the story of A kiss that was not and of which there is no graphic record, which did not prevent the news from fluttering through the pink pages and heart programs.

Leonor, princess of Asturias, who wakes up more interest in the media, was this time protagonist in spite of information that related it In affectionate attitude with a young man in the midst of the Fiestas of the Carnival of Salvador de Bahia. Normal as life itself for a 19 -year -old girl and objects of comments and speculation if it is the heiress to the throne.

It is not easy for anyoneeither for a princess, even if educated, and very well, by the way, for that, be constantly Under the focus, Especially in the moments and situations that outside the institutional rigidity, it is supposed to relax and lower the level of demand. Knows what Any gesturemanifestation of affection, affection or public sympathy will have a wide impact.

Although it is at an age to make mistakes or recklessness so far Leonor has not given the slightest reason for scandal or shortage of personal sensitivity that can tarnish your image before the future that awaits it.

Fulfilled in a models its passage through the Military Schoolhard learning, and now carries out the second part of its training in the Navy, in Juan Sebastián Elcano, where everyday activity should not be easy.

Leonor has more than cattle The right to live your personal life in the field of normality typical of a young woman of her age and her time.