The third day of san diego comic con 2022 LIVE He revealed incredible details to us about what we will see in phase five and six of Marvel.

Among all the news revealed by Kevin Feige, it was learned that the second season of the renowned animated series “What if…?” will arrive in 2023.

It was also possible to know which characters will return for the new chapters, among them are Iron Man and Captain Americawho in a parallel universe of comics get married.

Iron Man and Captain America starred in “Civil War”. Photo: Marvel Studios

In what universe do Iron Man and Captain America get married?

During editingDark Reign: the fantastic four” from Marvel Comics we could see a significant change in superheroes.

It is in this comic that the fantastic Reed Richards explores different alternate realities, observing what happened in each of them.

What would impress him the most was the reality presented on Earth 3490, where Iron Woman and Captain America get married.

Page of the comic “Dark Reign: the fantastic four”. Photo: Marvel Comics

This fact caused the Civil War starring Steve Rogers and Natasha Stark (Iron Woman) to be avoided thanks to the fact that both confessed their love. This is how they get married in a ceremony that most Marvel heroes attend.

As we saw earlier in “What if…?” Everything is possible with the open multiverse, so the option of being able to see this adaptation of the story on screen cannot be ruled out.