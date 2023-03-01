This is not a retelling of myths and legends, but a particular astronomical coincidence

If the sky seems brighter to you these evenings, don’t worry, everything is normal: they are Venus And Jupiter who kiss. No, this is not a retelling of myths and legends, but one particular astronomical coincidenceprecisely defined “the kiss” between Venus and Jupiter.

the astral conjunction between Venus and Jupiter — Starting this evening, in fact, as the sun sets, Venus is the protagonist of the so-called “overtaking” on the planet king, the largest in the entire Solar System. The “kiss” – as it was renamed by scientists several years ago – will be visible to the naked eye and has been classified as one of the most spectacular and interesting astronomical events of 2023. In astronomy, a conjunction like this occurs when two or more celestial bodies appear to approach each other in the image seen from Earth. This approach can occur both between planets and between planets and stars, or between stars and between stars and galaxies. Obviously, this alignment it does not necessarily mean that the celestial bodies are physically close to each otherbut only that our perception from the Earth makes them appear so. See also Insatiable Swiatek: still records. Jabeur, sensational comeback with Sakkari

Kiss of Venus and Jupiter: how to observe it with the naked eye — “The event will also be possible to observe with the naked eye – said Patrizia, an expert in the amateur astronomy group of Montelupointerviewed by Fanpages – even just before sunset, because the lights will shine even brighter than usual. It’s called a kiss because, visually speaking, the two planets will be very close to each other. It is a conjunction that occurs on the basis of movement of the planets. It will be possible to use even a simple binoculars or a telescope amateur to enjoy this show even more. To recognize them – he adds – it will be enough to remember that light brighter is always that of Venus and it will be under the light of Jupiter. On March 2, the situation is reversed: Venus will be below and Jupiter will be above. They will be the first lights we will see when the sun goes down”. See also The legend that will always live: O Rei Pelé will be eternal