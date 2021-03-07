240 days later, Daniel Parejo Muñoz was returning to what was his home for nine seasons. For the first time since 2011 The Madrilenian played a game with different colors to the black and white and although there was no place for friends on the pitch, before and after there were gestures, kisses and hugs.

As soon as the hugs from the former captain che to the different workers of the club they were repeating. Dani stopped for a moment to contemplate an empty Mestalla that If I had been with an audience I would probably have sung his name as on so many other nights when he did wear the bat shirt.

Before the game he already had a few words with his good friend José Luís Gayà, words that at the end of the duel turned into kisses. The Valencian player ’14’ has inherited Dani’s bracelet and today he proudly wears that leadership that Parejo boasted about one day. The kiss of the captain who is and the captain who was he staged the change that the Turia club has undergone.

SOCCER 20/21 Gayà and Parejo exchanged shirts at the end of the game.

DAVID GONZALEZ (DIARIO AS)



And what happened during the game? There was no place for the truce. Although the first to shout that Gayà’s action was a penalty “It is very clear, it gives him in the hand man” While the referee reviewed the action in the VAR, it was Parejo. Also the one from Coslada exclaimed to the four winds that in the penalty to Maxi “They do not touch him, he throws himself, it looks very clear.” In the green there is no place for friends and the funny thing is that in the party there was also a kiss, a kiss of death.

Because if the old ’10’ said goodbye to the captain with a kiss at the end of the meeting, the current ’10’ che, Christian Oliva, gave the kiss of death to Villarreal. The Uruguayan entered the second half and after good driving he served a good deep pass to Gonçalo Guedes for him to overcome the match, in which it was the first great action of the new ’10’ of Valencia. Valencia won a night at the Mestalla full of kisses, in which Capoue and Gracia showed their affection with a loving conversation which lasted more than ten minutes on the stage where one day they dreamed of playing together. Finally, they did it face to face.