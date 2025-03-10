03/10/2025



Updated at 8:19 p.m.





It is estimated that between 90 and 95 percent of adults are carriers of the Epstein-Barr virus (VEB) and have formed antibodies against him. Many infect childhood with few symptoms or none, but in young adults the virus can cause infectious mononucleosis. After infection, the virus remains in the body in a latent phase without active virus production.

All people affected by multiple sclerosis, in which the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord, are carriers of the Epstein-Barr virus (Veb). However, the mechanisms that underlie this association are not fully understood.

Now, researchers of the Karolinska Institute (Sweden) and Stanford Medicine Faculty (USA) They have confirmed that antibodies against a protein of the Epstein-Barr virus (VEB) called EBNA1 can react inadvertently with a similar protein in the brain called glialcam, which probably contributes to the development of EM. His study is published in the magazine ‘Pnas‘.

The study also shows how different combinations of antibodies and genetic risk factors for EM contribute to increased risk.









“A better understanding of these mechanisms can ultimately lead to better diagnostic tools and treatments for EM,” he says Tomas Olssonof the Karolinska Institute, who directed the investigation.

The researchers analyzed blood samples of 650 patients with EM and 661 healthy people. They compared the levels of antibodies directed against viral protein EBNA1 and antibody levels erroneously against glialcam and two other brain proteins, anus2 and Cryab, which are also similar to EBNA1.

In people with EM high levels of all these antibodies were detected. High levels of antibodies in combination with a genetic risk factor for EM (HLA-DRB1*15: 01) were associated with a greater increase in risk. The absence of a protective genetic variant (HLA-A*02: 01) in combination with any of the antibodies against brain proteins was also associated with a strong increase in risk.

«The new findings They contribute another piece of puzzle that adds to our understanding of how genetic and immunological factors interact in EM », highlights Lawrence SteinmanProfessor of Neurology at Stanford Medicine, who directed the research.

The researchers of the Karolinska Institute now plan to analyze samples collected before the development of the EM to see when these antibodies appear.

“If they are already present before the appearance of the disease, they could have the potential to be used as biomarkers for early diagnosis,” says Olsson.