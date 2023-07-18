The kiss between Marco Travaglio and Veronica Gentili: gossip is raging

The gossip about Marco Travaglio and Veronica Gentili is raging: the two journalists, in fact, were photographed by the weekly Diva and Woman as they share a kiss.

The magazinewhich will publish the images exclusively in the new issue to be released on Wednesday 19 July, immortalized the two journalists in Rome as they exchanged a kiss at the end of a dinner.

From the preview image released by the weekly it is not clear, however, whether it is a friendly greeting or a real effusion.

Marco Travaglio and Veronica Gentili, in fact, are colleagues: the presenter of Upstreamthe in-depth evening program of Rete 4, has been collaborating for several years with Daily facta newspaper of which Travaglio is director.