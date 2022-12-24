Great news: the Kiska APG-1 is really going to be built.

While we eagerly await Lancia’s resurrection, the old legends of the brand live on forever. Recently Lancia still has hair greatesthits brought together, which should serve as inspiration for new Lancias. Lancia’s history goes back very far, but most readers will mainly know the recent(er) icons of the brand: the Delta Integrale, the 037 and of course, the Stratos.

Spaceship-esque

It is this small spaceship from the 1970s with which Lancia really made a name for itself in rallying. With its small wheelbase, Ferrari’s V6 right behind the occupants and its spaceship-esque looks, the Stratos won 18 WRC rallies and three championships. However, it is mainly the looks that still appeal to the imagination.

New New Stratos

This is evidenced by the continued demand for replicas, as well as by the attention the New Stratos, which was introduced to the public in 2010, received. This new Stratos followed its old example in name, looks and in idea. Under the carbon body now housed the 4.3 liter V8 from the Ferrari F430. It wasn’t until years later that the car was actually built, in an edition of 25 units.

Opel

However, people who have fished behind the net can soon turn to Kiska. You may not know that name, but it is a daughter of KTM. We already wrote about this company in 2011, which at the time had to build a mini-EV for Opel under the name RAK-e. That did not happen, but the APG-1 must now become a reality.

Not a complete clone

In terms of looks, the APG-1 is a little less clearly a Stratos clone than the New Stratos, but the resemblance is still clear. No secret is made of the fact that the Stratos has been regarded as an ‘inspiration’. As far as we are concerned, the tiny pop-up headlights are a successful detail. As far as we’re concerned, they can comeback to make.

Audi five-cylinder

In this case, there is no Italian work under the hood, but stuff from Germany. The APG-1 shares the 2.5 five-burner turbo with the thick KTM X-Bow GT-XR. This comes from Audi. In combination with the carbon body, this naturally forces a double test with the Donkervoort F22. We are willing to sacrifice ourselves for this.

How many units will be built and waddak cost is not yet clear. Then buy?

