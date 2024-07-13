Russian punk band Kis-Kis denies accusations of financing the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian punk band Kis-Kis has denied accusations that its members financed the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Musicians published your statement on your VKontakte page.

Members of the Kis-Kis group have denied the veracity of the rumors that began to spread after publications in the Telegram channel of the head of the League for Safe Internet, Ekaterina Mizulina. She stated that the group opposed the special operation and called on people to come out to protest. Mizulina emphasized that, despite this, the musicians continue to perform in Russia, disguising concerts as exhibitions. She also attached a video to the post in which the head of the Young Desant association accuses Kis-Kis of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The artists emphasized that there is no evidence for Mizulina’s statements: they are aimed only at discrediting the group and are slander. “Despite the difficulties with our concert activities in our country, we do not live in Europe, but continue to conduct our activities (which are possible and not prohibited by law) in the Russian Federation,” the musicians added. The group recalled that it helped raise funds for the families of the victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and residents of Belgorod.

The Kis-Kis group was founded in 2018 in St. Petersburg. It includes vocalist Sofia Somuseva, drummer Alina Olesheva, guitarist Yuri Zaslonov and bass guitarist Sergey Ivanov. After the start of the special operation, the musicians cancelled their planned tour of Russia “for moral reasons”. They later continued to perform at various festivals.

Earlier, comedian Alexander Gudkov said that screenings of his show “Chicken Curry Dungeons” in Russian cinemas were cancelled due to threats. He called the accusations of extremist calls published in Telegram channels, as well as the allegations of his financing by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, slander.