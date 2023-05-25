There is a tango – there is always a tango – famous, widely sung, Gardelian, called Return and proclaims that “twenty years is nothing.” Twenty years ago today, a Mr. Néstor Carlos Kirchner assumed the presidency of the Argentine Republic: almost nothing.

A year and a half before, the country had suffered the most vociferous crisis in its history: the peso collapsed, the banks kept everyone’s money, poverty reached half the population, millions in the streets shouted at politicians to leave and that week of December 2001 the republic had five presidents. But the last of them stayed and he began to straighten her little by little. Argentina always imagines that it has hit rock bottom and cannot go any lower; for once it was true. President Eduardo Duhalde would have continued for two or three more years if his police had not killed two protesters, forcing him to call elections. Duhalde was a Peronist and he thought of several candidates – who, one after another, deserted: they did not dare. So he had to resign himself to turning to the governor of the southernmost, emptiest, most caciquil province in Argentina, Mr. Kirchner. Mr. Kirchner was not, then, a candidate for anything: his wettest dream was to be one four years later and he found himself, suddenly, without wanting it, in the race.

The attempt was almost a failure: in those elections, Mr. Kirchner got fewer votes than his former neoliberal Peronist boss Carlos Menem – whom he himself, years before, had called “the best Argentine president since Juan Perón.” The former best man won the first round 25% to 22%, but he did not want to run in the second round because he knew that millions would vote against him. So, without further ado, with no more than that 22%, Mr. Kirchner became president.

And he took office with problems: nobody knew him, he had no structure or followers of his own, his history as governor included the confusing sale of his province’s oil to a multinational – and the loss of that money. But that May 25, 2003, in Congress, he read a good speech, excited a few and, from that day on, he dedicated himself to earning the place that had fallen to his lot.

For that, he took advantage of several variables: that the crisis had left wages and prices low, that soybeans and wheat were rising non-stop, that many people were fed up with so much disappointment and wanted to believe in something, that his physical clumsiness made him seem sincere. Those were days when neoliberalism was falling apart everywhere: Mr. Kirchner – who had supported it for ten years – understood that it was convenient for him to forget it and resume certain progressive slogans. “The left gives you privileges,” he would tell another governor years later, to explain his idea.

And he had privileges and governed and armed his power, so much so that he imagined a system to keep it for 16 years: after his first four, eight of his wife, Cristina Fernández, then a senator, would come, and in the end four of his own and thus, as a family, they would avoid the prohibition to govern more than two terms. By then, President Kirchner had already obtained the support of the mainstream media – he called Clarín every night to ask what they would put on the cover tomorrow – and of human rights organizations – which he had avoided for decades and then welcomed.

In 2007 his Project16 seemed to work: his wife was elected with 45% of the vote. In the following two years, his government took two measures that it had previously fervently rejected: homosexual marriage, which put it at odds with the Church of Jorge Bergoglio and was friendly with rebellious young people, and a “Universal Child Allowance” that inaugurated the welfare policy that he had always refused on the grounds that it was not necessary to offer gifts but work. “Reinstating the upward social mobility that characterized the Argentine Republic requires understanding that the problems of poverty are not solved from social policies but from economic policies,” Mr. Kirchner had said in his inaugural speech.

Those two decisions were quite a model: on the one hand, Kirchnerism would base its laurels on measures that many had requested and they resisted – such as, years later, legal abortion. And, on the other, the subsidies and gifts consolidated a growing class of people who were resigned to not having a permanent job and living very poorly on those handouts. It was an important turnaround, but Néstor Kirchner did not finish seeing it. In October 2010, at the age of 60, he had the bad idea of ​​dying. Since then he has been schools, bridges, hospitals, streets, markets, cultural centers, things stations: his last name flooded Argentina like no other.

“Life is a breath”, says that tango, and the story is, of course, much more complex. But, in summary, Mrs. Cristina Fernández, widow of Kirchner, continues to be, twenty years later, a powerful politician: the majority fear or respect her, although since 2013 she has lost all the elections except the penultimate one, when she invented that she would be vice president of the president Fernández and achieved this disaster, and has been convicted in the first instance for economic crimes and now says that she is proscribed even though no law prevents her from holding public office. She is, without a doubt, an extraordinary woman, who has managed to become famous for being infallible by accumulating errors one after the other.

“We know that we are facing the end of the era; Gone is the time of the predestined leaders, the fundamentalists, the messianics”, her husband had said twenty years before. The Kirchner couple governed Argentina for 16 of those 20, retained power for longer than any other Argentine – and the country disarmed. Twenty Years Later is a great novel, much better than The Three Musketeers: older, the four friends are no longer friends, they fight among themselves, they have not been able to withstand the anguish of time. Now, in Argentina, twenty years later, the Peronists are kicking and many say that Kirchnerism is ending. Perhaps the time for balance has arrived. After these twenty years, the number of poor people is very similar to that of 2004, hunger is similar, inflation is much higher, basic infrastructure remains basic, education and public health have deteriorated so much that only the poor use them. that they have no other choice, the country continues to live off its exports of raw materials but it is no longer supplied with energy and, above all, the general discouragement resembles that of those days of crisis, the week of the five presidents.

“The cycle of grandiose announcements, grand plans followed by frustration due to the lack of results and their consequences: constant disappointment, permanent hopelessness, has already collapsed,” Mr. Kirchner had said that day, and that is precisely what he continues to command. Perhaps it is true, unfortunately, that twenty years were nothing, nothing.

Or that they were, who knows, too.

