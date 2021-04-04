The Kirchner family complained to the Justice for the rental of Alto Calafate. According to a letter presented by the vice president’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, in the Hotesur case, the rent charged for this multi-hotel hotel investigated for laundering is lower than that of the market. In addition, he maintained that there are still balances that were not collected and that he wants to recover. The situation occurs at a complex moment, since the judicial intervention has been warning that the company should be liquidated since the commercial situation of company K is unfeasible. And on the other hand, the Kirchners want to regain the management of their companies.

“The rent paid by the tenant would be substantially lower than its market value, to which is added the existence of significant balances that would not have been collected and that would be irrecoverable, for having operated the respective limitation periods,” said Beraldi in the written and questioned: “Who will take care of these damages?”.

Beraldi, by order of Cristina, Máximo, and Florencia, have been insisting that the Kirchners should return to run the hotel company. In the letter in which he claims for the debts, the lawyer pointed out against the interveners, about whom he said that “they generated extremely costly contingencies, since the administrators have claimed fees in their favor for millions of dollars. The accountant Altman estimated that his fees should amount to more than eight million pesos, while Lic. Moyano has also repeatedly claimed large sums for the same concept. “Raquel Moyano is the intervener who ordered the Justice for Alto Calafate .

Before the judicial intervention, Hotesur administered was the company Idea SA, owned by Osvaldo Sanfelice, partner K and also investigated for laundering in the Hotesur case.

Hotesur SA is the company that owns the Alto Calafate hotel that the Kirchner family acquired for more than five million dollars in 2008. Since then, until July 2013, the tourist complex was operated by Lázaro Báez. It guaranteed income of 27.5 million pesos in favor of the former presidents through said exploitation. There was more, Báez contracted with seven other companies of his, hotel rooms that he never used: that guaranteed income of $ 11 million in two years.

For these and other movements of funds, Judge Julián Ercolini determined that the Kirchner family whitewashed with the participation of Báez and Sanfelice, 80 million pesos. In the framework of that file, the signature was intervened. When Báez stopped managing Alto Calafate, Idea SA of Osvaldo Sanfelice, former partner of Máximo Kirchner in the real estate agency and administrator of several properties of the former president, took over that task.

The auditors disclosed another situation: Idea SA and Hotesur have a millionaire debt on which they cannot agree. The Kirchner company claims the operating firm for months and months of royalties that were not paid: the figure amounts to $ 3,406,854. “Some payments were made in installments but the companies did not agree on the liability,” sources in the case told Clarín. Now, the former presidential family holds the courts responsible for those figures.