Without accounting books, with balances owed years ago and their numbers under suspicion: this is how the auditor described Jordan kristoff the state of the Kirchner real estate, Los Sauces SA, the same one that had as main tenants Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López. The judicial administrator presented his last report, in which he recorded a debt of more than 10 million pesos that crawls since before 2016, usurped departments and others without being able to rent. Now the firm will return to the hands of the vice president and her children, all prosecuted for money laundering.

Recausing Los Sauces commercially was practically impossible for the Receiver. With the end of the intervention issued in December 2016, the last report presented before the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) – which must try the Kirchner family for money laundering – was exposed a critical financial situation and irregularities in the occupation of several properties.

In July of last year, the auditor detailed in a report that the company’s assets amounted to 973 million pesos and the liabilities exceeded 4.5 million. Máximo Kirchner, the majority shareholder of Los Sauces, had declared that his shares were worth 1,173,700 pesos by 2018.

According to justice, the real estate was used “to channel funds simulating rents” and this allowed the entry into the family assets “close to 30 million pesos”, maintains the accusation of the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita, with which the Kirchner family was sent to oral trial, together with Báez, Cristóbal López, Fabián De Sousa , Osvaldo Sanfelice and Romina Mercado, among others.

Once Los Sauces SA was established, the firm began to acquire properties: “more than 23,897 square meters for 3,087,000 dollars in a few years”, argued the prosecution. The operations “were constant over time” and the course of “fictitious rentals” resulted in a prosecution for money laundering and for which the company was intervened.

Since 2016, Máximo Kirchner lost the management power of the family company, which he regained more than a month ago. He is also the majority partner: he owns 55% of the shares, while his sister Florencia Kirchner owns the remaining 45%. On the one hand, they had the percentage inherited after the succession of the former president, but the national deputy already had a smaller participation. Later, the donation was added in equal parts that the vice president made in favor of her children.

When analyzing his financial situation, Comptroller Kristoff exposed a significant liability.

Madero Center building in Puerto Madero where Los Sauces SA has an office and garages. Photo Andrés D´Elía.

Apartments in Puerto Madero

The most valuable assets that Los Sauces has are the two apartments located in Puerto Madero, which were rented by companies owned by Cristóbal López, Inversora M&S and Alcalis de la Patagonia. Those properties cost 600 million pesos. As a tenant, until 2017 the owner of Grupo Indalo guaranteed income to the former President for more than 1.7 million dollars.

These two properties accumulate debts; Only in expenses they owe 6,289,185.40 pesos. The department that López used it could never be rented again. The comptroller explained Los Sauces “he took advantage of the AGIP moratorium by ABL at the end of last year, and he has been paying the amount of the fees to his checking account by automatic debit. Monthly taxes are not being paid after the presentation of the moratorium. The total debt to date is 1,110,646.49 pesos, ”the report states.

The second department of Puerto Madero presents a more critical situation. Although the rental contract never appeared, the property occupies it the ex-wife of Fabián De Sousa, who “is not paying the $ 7,500 monthly fee, owing the period from December 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020 $ 388,875, plus 1,250,022.49 pesos for the ABL owed to AGIP ”.

At the end of last year, the controller filed the eviction lawsuit against the apartment’s tenant, “and against intruders, tenants, sub-tenants or any holder in the property.”

Apartment building where Florencia Kirchner lives

Florence Kirchner Department

Another of the Los Sauces properties is that of Humberto Primo at 1000. It was valued at 37,769,600 pesos. “This Property is occupied by Florencia Kirchner, without paying any rent. Yes OK the purchase deed could not be located yetIt can be noted that in the report on the domain of the Property Registry there are no restrictions on the domain of Los Sauces SA, such as usufructs or easements for the benefit of anyone ”.

Regarding this situation, the controller Kristoff indicated: “it was accordingly, and I requested it, The co-defendant Florencia Kirchner will be urged to accompany the instrument or title that warrants the free occupation of said property in the files Without payment for the use of the same, and in case of not crediting them, pay the price of your location, at the estimated market values ​​as well as show proof of payment of the ABL tax that is levied on the property ”.

This request was “under the warning of filing a lawsuit for eviction of the property and execution of the credit for its use during the period occupied by it and for the ABL tax debt that eventually remains unpaid.” Nothing in that situation was modified.

Rio Gallegos, Santa Cruz. Building located at the intersection of Alvear and Tucumán streets, built by Austral Construcciones and belonging to Los Sauces SA, a company owned by Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. (03.06.2016) Nestor Garcìa / ee – FTP CLARIN – NES_9414.jpg – Z FTP NGarcia – Garcia santa cruz rio gallegos investigation of the money route K raids on properties of the owner of austral construcciones rental apartment house on calle alvear y tucuman

Buildings in Río Gallegos

In Río Gallegos, four apartments located in the building on Calle Alvear 391 -built by Báez- athey accumulate a debt for property services rate of 62,102 pesos, plus 85,000 pesos of owed rent.

The apartments on 882 Mariano Moreno Street were valued at 12.8 million pesos. These complexes were not only built by Lázaro, but he later rented them with his companies, guaranteeing income to the Kirchners for more than 7 million pesos. Accumulate a debt of 30,835.43 pesos for the property service fee.

The building has four departments, which “They are currently usurped, and Dr. Galindo, attorney for Los Sauces, has instructions to initiate the eviction lawsuit., an issue that has been delayed by the pandemic and the successive judicial fairs, “it was reported.

Los Sauces also has a piece of land located steps from the main avenue of Río Gallegos and valued at $ 312,500. It is a vacant lot located in the heart of the downtown area, which “has ana debt for property services rate of 247,640.52 pesos, which dates from January 2015, this is long before the judicial intervention ”.

Cristina Kirchner’s house in Río Gallegos

Cristina Kirchner’s house

Cristina Kirchner’s residence on the Río Gallegos waterfront, located on Mascarello street, has a debt for property services rate of 10,1236 pesos. The auditor had asked that the vice president be brought to the notice “to accompany in the record the instrument or title that warrants the free occupation of said property without payment for the use of it, and in case of not accrediting them, pay the price of its location , at the estimated market values ​​”.

The closed Los Sauces hotel owned by the Kirchner family in Calafate – Photo: OPI Santa Cruz / Francisco Muñoz –

Land in El Calafate

In El Calafate, the land recognized as Lot 42-C has a value of 150 million pesos. This is the property where the boutique hotel Los Sauces Casa Patagónica is located. That resort has debts for energy and water services for 834,101.34 pesos, but also 2.309836.45 pesos are owed to the municipality in taxes.

The Hostería La Aldea de El Chaltén, which Báez managed until 2013, owes the municipality 439,993 pesos for the property tax corresponding to the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

