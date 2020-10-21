The Kino group has released a new clip with archive footage. The video for the song “Try to sing with me” appeared on Youtube-channel of the musical group.

The video contains the original recording of Viktor Tsoi’s vocals, as well as the live parts of the musicians. Two former bass-guitarists of the group took part in the filming: Alexander Titov, who played in the band until 1986, and Igor Tikhomirov, who played in the Kino before the breakup of the group.

Also included in the video are shots from Sergei Lysenko’s short film “The End of Holidays”, filmed in 1986. This was the first film for “Kino”, the musicians specially came to Ukraine for the shooting.

In May the “Kino” group released a video for the song “Mom, we are all seriously ill.” In this video, fragments of graphics were added to the shooting in the studio, which will be used at the concerts. So a simple studio live turned into a full-fledged clip.

A year ago the band announced concerts in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Minsk and Riga. Yuri Kasparyan, Alexander Titov, Igor Tikhomirov planned to take part in the performances. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, concerts had to be postponed until 2021. It is expected that they will sound the real voice of Viktor Tsoi, digitized from the original multichannel recordings.