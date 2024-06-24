Kingston FURY presents its new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory. Inspired by the love of cars and racing; With this kit you can bring the look and high performance of the track to your PC.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition offers turbo speeds and exceptional performance with a speed of 8000 MT/s, to reach your goal on the best virtual tracks.

The new FURY Renegade for your racing games and more

These new modules have a curved and textured design that resembles the distinctive design of a racing car. The new red and black heatsink has cascading elements that give it the aerodynamic look of a racing car.

To speed up your broadcasts, video edits or gameplay, these memories have a unique preset effect for the 12 LEDs inside the light bar, or experience the excitement of the starting lights with any of the 18 customizable RGB effects, that use FURY CTRL and patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync technology.

The new Limited Edition Renegade DDR5 RGB is available in a two-piece 48GB kit, is Intel XMP 3.0 certified and rated by leading motherboard manufacturers.

So it is 100% tested at high speed, has an unlimited warranty, backed by Kingston’s legendary reliability. If you want to know more about this new FURY memory, you can visit the place and wait for it to arrive in Mexico.

Follow the conversation through our channel Discord and don’t miss our news through Google news.