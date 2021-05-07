King Felipe VI will travel to the Valencian Community next week with Queen Letizia. The Royal House has published the agenda of the monarchs and in it there is an appointment with Francisco Brines. The writer will receive the Cervantes Prize from the Kings. He will do it at his home, in Oliva, on Wednesday, May 12.

This event will be similar to the one organized last year, also outside the usual date, with the winner of the time, the poet Joan Margarit. The Kings Felipe and Letizia traveled privately to Barcelona in December to present the award. The ceremony was brief, intimate and familiar in the Albéniz Palace, the official residence of the Kings during their stays in Barcelona. During the delivery ceremony, the poet read two poems in Spanish and Catalan.

“It has been done in the ‘Margarit style’,” sources from the Ministry of Culture and Sports have confirmed to Europa Press, which have also confirmed the presence of Minister José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. This was communicated at the time by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, who revealed that the award ceremony of the Cervantes Award, postponed in Alcalá de Henares for the second consecutive year, would be held “soon” in Oliva (Valencia), the hometown of the winner in this edition, Francisco Brines.

During an act to celebrate International Book Day at the Cervantes Institute in Alcalá de Henares, Uribes announced that this postponed delivery would also be the Royal House. With this, the essential landscape that for Brines’s work is his hometown, where his house is located, the headquarters of the Francisco Brines Foundation, will take on greater prominence in that award that a few months ago went to look for poetry and now he will meet the poet himself.

The delivery of the Cervantes Prize is celebrated every year on April 23, coinciding with the date of the death of the writer Miguel de Cervantes, and only last year and in 2021 it has not been possible to celebrate that day, in one case, due to the pandemic, and on the other because of Brines’ health problems.