The Kings will not receive the members of the women’s soccer team that won the World Cup next Tuesday, after the players have decided not to attend the next call of the national team when they understand that the necessary changes have not been made at the federative level. . The reception of Don Felipe and Doña Letizia was planned and set for September 19, taking advantage of the team’s next concentration in Madrid, but after speaking with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Higher Sports Council, the Casa del Rey decided not to include it on the agenda. Sources from the Higher Sports Council add that, due to the situation that the federation is experiencing, “this moment does not seem ideal to recognize the world champion team.”

The Zarzuela Palace noted that the king was immersed that day in the round of consultations with the parties to designate a candidate for the investiture and that the queen had not yet arrived from Sydney (Australia), where she attended the final with the Infanta Sofia He also explained that, since the members of the team were going to go to their places of origin, it was considered advisable to postpone the meeting to September so as not to cause disruption.

After learning of the decision of the world champions and other players to resign from being on the list that the coach, Montse Tomé, will make public this afternoon, the Casa del Rey has announced the agenda of events for next week , in which reception has not been included. The athletes allege that the RFEF has not made the structural changes in this body that they see as necessary to normalize the situation and consider the resignation of the previous president, Luis Rubiales, insufficient after the scandal of the kiss with the player Jenni Hermoso and the dismissal of the coach. Jorge Vilda.

