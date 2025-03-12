The kings Don Felipe VI and Mrs. Letizia have returned on Wednesday to Valencia in a New visit after the Dana to meet with organizations and entities involved in the recovery of the areas devastated by the flood, which left 224 fatal victims and incalculable material damage throughout the province.

His Majesties have arrived in the same vehicle at 11.43 hours to the Conde de Carlet square in the city of Turia, where the headquarters of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV) is located. There, they have been received Between screams, cheers and applause for more than a hundred of people, many of them young.

Those in charge of the institutional reception have been the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body; the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón; the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; and the president of the CEV, Salvador Navarro.

The kings have approached the fences where the public awaited and have walked next to it, greeting and shaking the attendees, while They were done selfies With the monarchs. Subsequently, they have greeted the people who watched from the balconies of the square, before entering the headquarters of the CEV for the meeting.

This is the Seventh visit that the kings make to the province of Valencia after the tragic Dana: on November 3, the monarchs visited Paiporta; On November 12, the King went to the Bétera military base; On November 20, Felipe VI and Letizia went to Chiva and Utiel; On December 9, both attended the funeral of the victims; On December 23, the Royal Family made a surprise visit to areas affected by the Dana; And the king’s last visit was on February 14, with the assistance to the King Jaume I Awards.

Organizations with which they meet

Specifically, the Kings meet with representatives of organizations such as the CEOE, the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), the Chamber of Commerce, ATA, Femeval, the Spanish Confederation of Commerce, the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE), the Business Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism of the Valencian Community (CONHOSTUR) Reinsurers

Also, at 2:00 p.m. they will hold a meeting with social entities, among which the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC), Cáritas, Cermi, Mental Health Conference, Red Cross, EAPN Spain, Feder, Childhood Platform, Third Sector and Once Volunteering Platform.