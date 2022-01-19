The Kings of the Hill will have its return to the screens as part of the new projects that they have in hand in 2022, greg daniels Y Mike Judge, the original creators.

In fact, the two have decided to form a new animation company called Entertainment Flag which has a lot of series in development right now. block fans Fox Animation of the turn of the century who enjoyed the weekly stories with the family Hill among many others, they will be very happy.

In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, daniels, creator of The Kings of the Hill, said they wanted to participate in the current revival of Western animation:

‘We were very excited to go into different types and styles to try and expand the art form of animation. We’re in a golden age for content, right? That also includes animation.’

According to the creator of The Kings of the Hill, that was one of the things that gave rise to the creation of Entertainment Flag: ‘Let’s bring animation to all these different genres.’ It seems that innovation and creativity will be part of this great project that will bring back old series.

The Kings of the Hill return and their fans celebrate

So much greg daniels What Mike Judge they are happy that The Kings of the Hill be the flagship project of your new company, but it will not be the only one on the way:

‘I’m presenting some programs that I created and that is something very complete and intense. So I love that here, I can do things and have different experiences, different ideas, work with different people, but without being exhausting and it’s not like taking parts of yourself. It’s more like, ‘Oh great, I have things to say about this.’ What other series will they have in their hands?

After the announcement of The Kings of the Hill, his fans turned to social networks to celebrate:

I’ve wanted a new King of the Hill since elementary school; this is big for me. — Drew.jpg (@ildrewvenire) January 18, 2022

From those who expected this from their formative years to those who already want other series like Beavis & Butthead come back:

Finally, there are fans of The Kings of the Hill who predict this event as something that could save 2022:

