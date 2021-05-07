The candy companies Vidal and Fini continue to reign in the market. The latest report from the Spanish Sweet Association (Produlce), which represents more than seventy companies in the bakery, cookies, nougat, chocolates, candies and chewing gum industries, reveals that the Region, with the presence of Fini and Vidal, continues being a leader in the sweets sector. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, both companies are prepared to face new challenges.

In the case of Vidal, the year 2020 was marked by uncertainty and constant change. However, due to the increase in the consumption of its products in households and the solid commitment to export for more than fifty years, the company has been able to adapt to the new scenario. At the moment, the international market represents 75% of the total turnover. With a turnover of 152 million per year, “the company is developing projects focused on sustainable processes to preserve the environment and on solidarity activities to contribute to a more just society,” explain sources from Vidal.

Currently, in Vidal they have two production centers (one in Molina de Segura and another in Hellín) and a logistics center in Cieza. In their facilities they have the production capacity of up to 75 million units per day. Their sweets are present in more than ninety countries around the globe and they have fifteen subsidiary companies spread over five continents. This broad presence means that Vidal’s workforce exceeds 1,300 workers, they point out from the firm.

Both companies add almost 4,000 jobs, invoice 343 million and export more than 75% of their products



50 years as a leader



Fini Golosinas started in 1971 as a small artisan chewing gum factory. Manuel Sánchez Cano set up a liquor company and at the same time set his sights on the confectionery sector, for which he finally opted. It now celebrates 50 years with the creation of Fini Company, the company’s new corporate brand. In this half century it has not found borders, having international subsidiaries in Colombia, Italy, Chile, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal and Peru. In addition, it coincides that 20 years have passed since they set up their second factory in Brazil.

Fini is a company that exports between 75% and 80% of its products, sells in more than one hundred countries and produces about 90,000 tons of sweets every year. Currently, it has a staff of more than 2,500 workers. The end of 2020 had a turnover of 191 million, with sales similar to those of 2019.