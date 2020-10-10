King Felipe VI, and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presided over the Barcelona New Economy Week awards ceremony this Friday. During the event, the head of state greeted the first of the winners with a handshake, an action that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends not doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Later the monarch has confirmed his mistake and has avoided shaking hands with the rest of the winners. In response, some have lowered their heads in greeting, others touched their chests and at least one elbowed the president and the monarch.

To avoid the spread of covid-19, WHO recommends keep at least one meter away from other people, particularly those who cough, sneeze and have a fever. Before the summer, the elbow salute became popular, but now scientists say that it is safest to avoid all physical contact when greeting each other. Other safe ways can be used, such as waving or bowing the head or body.

Information about the coronavirus

