Matthew Vaughn go behind the camera of his creature with The King’s Man: The Origins, shifting gears, stepping back and starting from the beginning (not that it was necessary). In the logic of Hollywood, going back is a practice if the product you put on the market works, and it must be said that the series has worked great, with the numbers speak for themselves. The question that now arises, approaching this prequel, is the following: will a brand name be enough, with a completely new cast to break into the hearts of fans? The high-sounding names of the cast, however, leave hope: Ralph Fiennes in the role of the protagonist of the film Orlando Oxford, earl of the English family of the same name and father of Conrad (Harris Dickinson), along with many others. Let’s find out in our review if The King’s Man: The Origins it turned out to be a product up to par.

Origins of the myth

We are at the turn of the century, the Earl of Oxford and family are involved in averting wars and conflicts in the Commonwealth, teaching the little scion Conrad that the rank of noble does not exempt him from helping his neighbor, on the front line.

Tragically the boy’s mother comes shot to death during a rescue mission, and here is Orlando Oxford undergoes a profound “rupture” of his soul, to the point that he will no longer be able to let Conrad grow up, following his son in his every move, even years later. The father-son relationship becomes overwhelming for young Conrad, who nurtures one boundless affection both for his father (from which he constantly seeks approval), both for his homeland, to the point that he wants at all costs to serve his country as a military man.

We arrive at the dawn of the world conflict, the war is raging and the task of Oxford is to prevent it from getting worse, thanks to an intricate espionage network set up by him and his attendant. Polly (Gemma Christina Arterton).

In addition to the plot of the film we can not add, but know that the pace of the film is similar to that of the previous ones, with some welcome twists.

Spies in the grass

Gemma Christina Arterton is not new in the role of the spy: in fact the beautiful British actress had already participated in one of the 007 films with Daniel Craig. Here she plays Polly, a housekeeper who, thanks to her ingenuity, has set up an intricate network of spies made up of members of the servants, such as butlers, servants and grooms of all the highest courts in Europe and beyond, even in Russia.

Its role is twofold, and the girl manages to be convincing at the height of the protagonists she has close to (like Ralph Fiennes, also a veteran of action films with Daniel Craig, in the role of M at the head of the British secret services) as much as landlady as well as spy. It shows that to become a spy you have to learn from the best: obviously the acting skills of Ralph Fiennes are not in question, indeed, it is his charisma that manages to give body to the film, placing at the center of attention both the action and the frailties of a father torn between the duty to protect his son and the love for a nation, England.

As a butler and bodyguard Shola there is Djimon Gaston Hounsou, who confirms himself as an all-round man of action, also capable of breaking the tension with a cleverly inserted joke. The cast is also so rich in important actors that we risk serving you an (almost) infinite list of names that have nothing to envy to the three mentioned: we therefore choose to leave you the surprise of the discovery also to avoid unsolicited spoilers; just know that all the roles were artfully chosen is that the orchestration of the film benefited, no doubt.

Ways define man

As you may have guessed by reading the review, The King’s Man: The Origins is a film that departs from the two previous ones, it can be understood both from the choice of photography that has a much less “cartoonish” cut in favor of a more classic choice, typical of spy films. The whole development of the film is then more set, less light-hearted and aimed at a directorial choice different from the ordinary. We were used to jokes, incessant action shots and well-defined cartoon villains, here instead that air of story torn from the printed paper Yes is a little lost, which isn’t necessarily bad, but be warned that what you see is fundamentally different from what has been there before. The ending of the film then suggests that there will be a sequel (suppose even two) to this prequel: although we were expecting a third chapter set in our time, we will probably still live in the past for a while.