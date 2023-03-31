This article is a part of the weekly Technology newsletter, which is sent out every Friday. If you want to sign up to receive it in its entirety, with similar themes, but more varied and brief, You can do it at this link.

In the Twitch chat, during a Kings League semifinal this Sunday, some messages appeared that said something like: “This game has less rhythm than the other one.” But then came the moment of the dice: a giant dice decided how many players could play the last two minutes of the first half. It came out that two, so each team withdrew five and immediately came the goals and the fun.

As a spectator, this Sunday afternoon, despite not preferring any team in particular, despite watching football with players who are good but not wonderful, it was easy to continue watching the games. Something always happened or was about to happen: the president’s penalty, the coach’s letter, the VAR, a goal. It was difficult to give up or get lost: your attention as a spectator was demanded. The parts are 20 minutes long, the coaches and referees are microphoned and with a camera. Football was football without more, but the permanent show was pure TikTok.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that in February the Kings League was the world’s second league with the most views on TikTok, behind only the NFL in the month of the Superbowl. Baseball in the United States has established four changes this year to reduce match time and increase action:

A university student, a fan of a modest team, told me this week that he did not watch the Kings League, the 7-a-side soccer tournament led by former soccer player Gerard Piqué and with twelve teams whose presidents are streamers Famous. The student said it with a tone between resigned and defiant: “That’s not like football.” It is a tone that we have all heard at times when someone defends tradition: black-and-white movies, that Queen was indeed music, or that quiet life without digital shocks. The same is not as pure as before, but perhaps it is more fun and especially more for this time.

Of course, as in everything, all the options will coexist. The World Cup or the Champions League will continue to be cultural and sporting phenomena. But whoever dismisses ideas like the Kings League should know that the attention span of the new generations is already different.

A process of decades

TikTok is just the culmination of a decades-long process, where film and video shots have been getting shorter. The Kings League has been specially designed to seduce attention focused on constant claims.

Between 1930 and 2010, the average duration of a shot in cinema (and also on TV from the 1950s) has gone from almost 14 seconds to barely 4. This data comes from the book Capacity of attentionfrom a professor at the University of California Gloria Mark (It will soon be published in Spanish by Urano editions). Mark dedicates a chapter to the rhythm of audiovisual productions, from movies to TikTok: “We live so immersed in a fast-paced media environment for 10 hours a day, it is difficult for our attention span not to be affected. It is not only the content that affects us, but also its structure. How can it be that our attention span has not been influenced by so much use of these media?

Professor Mark doesn’t know if the drop in attention span or the fast-paced videos came first. But there is only one conclusion: “We are in a cycle where our attention spans shorten and the culture in turn adapts and creates conditions for our attention spans to remain short.”

That is the trick that the Kings League has used: it has taken one of the greatest entertainment in the world, soccer, and has turned it into a TikTok, specially designed for all of us who have been consuming fast-paced content for decades. If you like football and here they give it to you with more stimuli, it is likely that it will be fine for you too. Maybe even more.

Mark calls it a “cultural evolution” and treats it as something that happens and there is no going back. Just as it makes little sense to teach a TikTok to a citizen of 1900, our brains have adapted to this world. He has little choice: “Our attention span has shaped the media, and the media in turn is shaping our attention.” The rhythm of the action and the shots cannot be the same as it was. The merit of the Kings League is to have discovered that there was already an audience for a piece of football.

There are two other important details that the Kings League has copied from TikTok and other networks: one is obvious, streamers celebrities will be the protagonists. Two, less obvious, everything will be content that can be talked about and talked about with transparency. The more micros, debates, messes and naturalness between the protagonists, the better.

The trick of putting streamers that their audiences already have is not new: Ibai evenings or competitions in Minecraft or other video games already do it. However, it is funny that the champion, Adri Contreras, is the only tiktoker. To the streamers from Twitch, the newest has eaten their snack.

Regarding transparency, in an interview with EL PAÍS, Piqué said: “Football clubs protect the players too much, they don’t let them get out of line and the message is always the same. We, backwards; We are open and the more presence in the networks, the better. Even if that content is not football per se. In football there is a lack of information; The clubs will have to open up, although it will be difficult for them because they want to control what comes out. If they don’t, they will lose fans.” Although he cheats by making the presidents the protagonists, not the coaches or players.

The public came mainly for the streamers, but then it stayed because it was good content, it made people laugh, it went by fast. It’s not nonsense.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.