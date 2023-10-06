













This will be based in Mexico City and will feature the participation of renowned streamers and influencers. Likewise, well-known Latin American soccer players and former soccer players will be present, which will make everything much more attractive.

This is the first time that the Kings League will take place outside of Spain. The announcement came from Felipe García Ascencio, general director of the bank that sponsors this initiative.

Gerard Piqué, current president of Kosmos and this sporting competition, did the same.

According to García Ascencio ‘we continue to surprise our customers with new exclusive experiences…’ and highlighted the holding of this competition as well as its purpose.

Felipe García Ascencio pointed out that with the Kings League they intend ‘[…]reach a new audience and offer our cardholders exclusive promotions and pre-sales for live matches’.

He stated that in this way they will enrich ‘[…]the offer of experiences and benefits for our clients’. Piqué, for his part, highlighted the participation of this banking institution to sponsor the competition, which will begin next year.

The Kings League in its edition for Mexico will begin in January 2024, and will have ingredients such as the passion of the new presidents and healthy rivalry between communities.

In the latter case these will represent entire countries. Piqué highlighted that in this tournament ‘[…]We will continue to focus on sports, entertainment and the community, maintaining our disruptive character.’. It’s just a matter of waiting a few months.

