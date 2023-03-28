On March 26, the kings league celebrated its grand finale at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. This was the stage where the El Barro team, led by journalist and streamer Adri Contreras, was crowned champion. This after beating Juan Guarnizo’s Anniquiladores FC team.

The Kings League grand final ended with what we might call a rout. After all, the El Barrio team finished with three goals scored on their scoreboard. While their rivals tried to fight, but failed to hit the goal once.

Something quite remarkable is that the match managed to fill the Campo Nou with more than 90,000 spectators enjoying it in person. As if that were not enough, the stream of the contest on Twitch was seen by two million simultaneous viewers. Without a doubt, it sets a very favorable precedent for this football competition.

With these audience levels it looks like we’ll have more of the Kings League for quite some time to come. In fact, his second split will start in May and apparently the footballer Neymar Jr will join his own team. Did you follow the whole tournament? Did they expect El Barrio champion?

