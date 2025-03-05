Kings Felipe and Letizia have inaugurated the 44th edition of Arco, The most important art fair in our country, with the memory of Helga de Alvear, one of its distinguished gallery owners, in everyone’s memory. Alvear, an unconditional of this event, died a month ago. The kings were with her a year ago, in this same date.

The Kings have been received by the president of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID, José Vicente de los Mozos; the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, among others.

Before the real visit, which is tradition to open the fair, Hundreds of collectors, buyers, artists And curious have assaulted on Wednesday the endless corridors of Pavilions 7 and 9 of IFEMA in the first morning of Arco, the same ones that the kings have visited.

After the opening of doors in the morning, the Argentine businessman and patron of art, Eduardo Constantini; Blanca and Borja Thyssen collectorsthe director of the Banco Santander Foundation, Borja Baselga, and politicians such as the popular Borja Sémper, walked among the stands of the 178 national and international galleries in search of a new acquisition or only for the pleasure of seeing contemporary art.

The Amazon is the central projectjoining past and future through galleries and their essential relationship with artists and collectors.

Among the stands You can see works by Tapies, Palazuelo and Carlos Alcolea, too of the Japanese Takashi Murakami, in the Dogtrin gallery; The Chinese Ai Wei Weiwhich presents a Blue wave In porcelain, in a Berlin gallery, and the Polish Xawery Wolski shows its “aerial, ethereal pieces, to flee from reality”, in the Leto gallery.

The Max Estrella Gallery presents a great light work by Daniel Canogar; The Lelong Gallery, from Paris, focuses its stand around the sculpture of a very sinful face of the artist Jaume Plensa, and the Juan Silió gallery, exhibits some three -dimensional collages of Miguel Tornero.

His tour has begun in Krinzinger, Vienna -headed gallery specialized in contemporary art, with two venues and 50 years of experience. Then they have been able to see the most commented works of this edition, such as the black aluminum curtain with the number 7291 referring to the people who died in the residences during the health crisis. A statue of freedom has also caught attention with a cut arm and sad face.

The most expensive piece that is exhibited this 2025 is Tête aux cheveux devant la lne(Three -haired head in front of the moon) from Miró, valued at 1,600,000 euros and exhibited in the Spanish Gallery Leandro Navarro. The cheapest is that of Inma Herrera, which has a value of 300 euros and can be seen in the F2 Gallery gallery.

Arcomadrid 2025 presents artistic content with the general program galleries, as the main axis of the Fair, selected by the Organizing Committee. In the cuired sections, opening. New galleries hosts a selection of galleries under 7 yearsmade by Cristina Anglada and Anissa Touati and the Profiles Project | Latin American art, commissioned by José Esparza Chong Cuy.





The memory of Helga de Alvear has been very present. “It is very difficult to start these words. Being here, in the stand of the Helga de Alvear gallery with these wonderful works that you bought so many colleagues with such affection … It made it so easy for all of us who work here “, The Arch director, Maribel López.

Listening to these beautiful words was Patricia, the collector’s daughter, who has remarked how important this appointment was for her mother in which she found strength to move forward: “He will be probably happy and very happy. The time she was sick, What pushed him to continue was the idea of ​​being in arc And I have the thorn that I couldn’t arrive. “