Kings Felipe VI and Letizia have starred in the inauguration of Fitur 2021, one of the first major international fairs to be held in person after the start of the pandemic. The 41st edition of the fair is marked by the necessary controls and capacity control. The inauguration was proof of this and the traditional monarch walk was more concise than on previous occasions.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has highlighted the importance of the meeting to reactivate travel and the economy in general, which depends largely on the dragging capacity of tourism. “We want to build trust with foreign and national tourism. We are happy to be able to celebrate the fair, although it has been difficult ”, acknowledged the head of the branch.

Fitur’s first day comes just one day after the start of the migration crisis with Morocco. There was some expectation if Felipe VI would pass on his tour of the stand of the North African country, but having a walk reduced by the restrictions of the covid, only visited the pavilions of the autonomous communities and companies of the country, in addition to a small representation of Georgia, which is the partner country of this edition. “There is a crisis cabinet working. We hope that the situation will soon return to normal ”, has influenced Maroto, who is confident that the crisis with Morocco will not harm the tourism industry.

Outside of this diplomatic incident, the other big issue is what will happen to British travelers. That is, if the United Kingdom Government will allow them to travel without restrictions through Spain and places it on the green list (at the moment Spain is in the amber and tourists have to quarantine and have two PCRs on their return to the country). “We ask the United Kingdom, at least, the territorialization of the country and that the islands or regions such as the Valencian Community can go green,” insisted Maroto.

On this issue, government sources acknowledge the difficulty of the British Government accepting it, since it would have to do so with the rest of the countries and not only with Spain. In this way, they reduce the optimism with which it is defended that residents of the United Kingdom will be able to travel this summer through Spain without restrictions on their return, a decision that is on the roof of London and not of Spain.

Digital green certificate

The minister has stressed once again the need to approve the so-called digital green certificate, a kind of health passport, which is trusted to regain mobility. This certificate will be presented by Minister Maroto on Friday with President Pedro Sánchez (if the agenda allows it with the conflict in Morocco) and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. Spain demands that the EU be approved as soon as possible: “We are ready to start now. We hope that the approval will be expedited because it is essential for us. In principle, it will be available in June ”.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism recalled that the Executive is pressing in Brussels to relax the conditions of tourism trips from outside the EU, which he hopes will happen this week. The coalition government advocates that travelers from low-incidence countries be allowed entry without CRP — even if they are not vaccinated.