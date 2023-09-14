Thursday, September 14, 2023
The King’s Feast | Niinistö and Haukio celebrate the King of Sweden – Photo compilation shows the arrival of the guests

September 14, 2023
in World Europe
The King of Sweden’s festivities began on Thursday at Drottningholm Castle.

Ekero

in Sweden the festivities in honor of the king are underway. On Friday, it will be 50 years since the King of Sweden Charles XVI Gustav rose to power.

The three-day festivities began on Thursday at Drottningholm Castle in the municipality of Ekerö, next to Stockholm.

Drottningolm Castle is the home castle of the royal couple, and its large and lush gardens are usually open to the public. On Thursday, however, there were isolated areas around the castle and armed soldiers on guard.

Drottningholm Castle. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Partying the first program number was a gala performance of the royal opera at the Drottningholm Castle Theatre. After the performance, the King and Queen will host a private dinner at Drottningholm Castle.

Among the invited guests were Sweden’s political elite, representatives of business life, heads of state from the Nordic countries and, of course, members of the Swedish royal family.

The president of Finland will participate in the celebration Sauli Niinistö and Ph.D Jenni Haukio.

First the castle theater was attended by politicians and other invited guests who came through the parking lot.

Some of the guests had spent the early evening at Drottningholm Castle. And when the other guests had already entered the theater, the castle doors opened.

Niinistö and Haukio and the Swedish royals arrived from there. They walked from the castle in pairs along the alley formed by the soldiers into the theater.

There was a group of several dozen Swedes and international media representatives who photographed the arrival of the guests.

HS picked familiar characters from among the guests.

Dr. Jenni Haukio and President Sauli Niinistö walked from the castle towards the theater. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Queen Silvia and King Karl XVI Gustav. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (right) arrived at the party with his wife, priest Birgitta Ed. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Magdalena Andersson, chairman of the Swedish Social Democrats, and her husband, economics professor Richard Friberg. Picture: Magnus Laupa

The chairman of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson (right) arrived at the party with his wife Matilda Kärnerup. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström (right) and his wife Sofia Åkerman. Picture: Magnus Laupa

The Swedish royal family in the courtyard of Drottningholm Castle. Picture: Magnus Laupa

The soldier dozed for a moment. Picture: Magnus Laupa

A soldier holding a flag stood by the entrance to the theater. Picture: Magnus Laupa

The media followed the arrival of the guests. Picture: Magnus Laupa

A police helicopter observed the events from the sky. Picture: Magnus Laupa

The police also followed the events on the ground. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Armed soldiers were also present. Picture: Magnus Laupa

The soldiers prepared to form a parade of honor for the royals. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Royal the festivities continue on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, there is a thanksgiving service, in which Niinistö and Haukio will also participate.

The service is broadcast live on Swedish Broadcasting on SVT. Yle Fem will also follow the festivities from 11:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

After the service, there will be, among other things, a changing of the guard ceremony and a song performance dedicated to royalty. On Friday, the king will also give a speech to the Swedish people.

The evening culminates in the anniversary dinner organized in the royal palace at 8:30 p.m. The speeches at the dinner will be shown live on SVT.

On Saturday, the royal couple will take a horse-drawn carriage ride in Stockholm, and a large crowd is expected for the festivities.

The city of Stockholm also organizes a celebratory concert open to the public on Saturday, where, for example, the Eurovision winner will perform Loreen.

