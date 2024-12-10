At the top of the Gianicolo hill the sun had already set at six in the afternoon when the Kings arrived yesterday at the Royal Academy of Spain in Rome, where they held a meeting with the Association of Italian Hispanists on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. After a meeting that lasted just over half an hour, from inside the institution’s headquarters the Kings went to the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Rome, connected by a beautiful Italian patio. There the Kings held a meeting with about 500 representatives of the more than 33,000 Spaniards who live in Italy.

Felipe VI addressed all of them to defend that the relationship between Spain and Italy “can be even more intense and fruitful“given the “deep friendship” that exists between the two countries and that has remained “beyond current interests.”

Trusting that the state trip that began yesterday with the Queen will help to strengthen ties between the two countries, Don Felipe assured that he and Doña Letizia had many “desire” to carry out “this important visit” that the two countries have been preparing for a long time, taking into account that Italy is “such a close, close and dear country.”

The King highlighted that “today Spain contributes value in Italy in multiple ways and does so thanks to the dedication and commitment” of the Spaniards who live and work in this country in areas such as science, business, culture, educational or sports.









Regarding the latter, he joked that “there is a very passionate rivalry” between the two countries at the national team level. “We are not going to delve into it,” he added, which provoked laughter from the audiencethe majority did not stop recording the King’s words with their mobile phones.

“Spain, through the more than 33,000 Spaniards who live here, contributes value to a country that has welcomed you with open hands and to which we thank for its immense hospitality,” declared the King, while taking the opportunity to thank them for their “commitment and dedication.” .

The King also asked them to continue “contributing so much to an essential bilateral relationship for Spain, far beyond current interests”: “A relationship that is built, every day, through your work and based on a deep friendship.” ». After the applause for the King, the cocktail party began in a huge transparent tent where all the guests were welcomed, who did not stop asking for photos of the Kings.