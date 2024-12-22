This Sunday, the Kings and their daughters made a private family visit to Catarroja, one of the towns most affected by DANA on October 29. Felipe VI and Letizia, accompanied by the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofíahave traveled this Sunday by surprise to that municipality on a visit that was not planned in the agenda of the Royal House.

The Kings and their daughters They have visited some streets of the townwhich this Sunday was also awarded the third prize in the Christmas Raffle, and they visited the municipal market, which was full of people.

It is about the third occasion in which the Kings They visit the Valencian Community since the floods that hit numerous municipalities.

Felipe VI and Letizia attended the funeral for the DANA victims on December 9, held in Valenciawhere They were able to convey their condolences to the family members.

Previously, on November 3, They visited Paiporta with the President of the GovernmentPedro Sánchez, and the Valencian president, Carlos Mazónand on November 19 they moved to Chiva and Utiel, in Valenciaand Letur, in Albacete, where they held meetings with volunteers and emergency services personnel. Besides, They toured the affected areas on foot.