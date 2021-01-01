new Delhi: The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police has arrested the Kingpin of Crypto Currency Fraud. The accused caught hold of Indira Gandhi International Airport on her return from Dubai. Delhi Police says that the kingpin has spent crores of rupees on people in the name of giving high returns and after committing the crime started living in Dubai. In the greed of high returns, hundreds of people had invested money on bogus crypto currency. Currently, EOW is questioning him on 3 days remand.

Delhi Police’s Kingpin of Crypto Currency Fraud

According to the police, in the year 2017, hundreds of people invested in his fraud crypto currency. Although the Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police had received 45 complaints till now. In which the amount of fraud is being told about 2.50 crores. During the investigation, the Economic Offenses Branch came to know that Umesh Verma was the owner of M / S Pluto Exchange. He launched the crypto-currency “Coin Xerus” through his company. The RBI had already banned such coins and currency.

Fraud amount estimated at around Rs 2.50 crore

He had promised to give 20 to 30 percent returns every month on investing in his company named “Pluto Exchange Crypto Currency”. For this, he also created two websites named www.plutoexchange.com and www.f2poolmining.co. Investors were registered on the website. If an investor brought another customer, he would also get commission. Police say that Umesh Verma did not give the investors fixed returns and later his checks started bouncing. Eventually the accused managed to escape from the country. Accused Umesh Verma is a passout from Delhi University and earlier used to trade greeting cards and jewelery. In the year 2017, Umesh had been arrested by the DRI on charges of smuggling gold.

School Reopen: Open schools in these states on new year, following the corona protocol

PM Modi is the world’s most accepted leader – Morning Consult’s survey claims