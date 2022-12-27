French writer Emmanuel Carrère.

In my time I was interested in religious conversions.

I wanted to know how those mutations work that take a human being from skepticism to faith. I was interested in the so-called “remarkable conversions”, those of people whom we would never think of as prey to mystical concerns. These mutations appear unexpectedly in adulthood. Examples? The conversions of TS Eliot and Miguel de Unamuno, those of Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) and Malcolm X, those of Graham Greene and the mother of JRR Tolkien.

My motives were those of a literary project that I have now completely forgotten. The one I could never forget was my neighbor, Juan Carlos Gené, a genuine man of the theater: an Argentine actor, playwright and teacher of actors who went into exile in Caracas during the 1970s. He lived on the ground floor, in an apartment hotel in the neighborhood Jew from San Bernardino, in Caracas.

Gené, who died in Buenos Aitres in 2012, was a practicing Catholic and a man of complex ideas; in no way a sanctimonious meapilas. Around the time we became friends, he wrote and directed a shocking play that later, in the 1990s, was made into a film with great success: Knocking on my door.

Perhaps by derivation from the famous “liberation theology”—what I am telling you was already happening in the 1980s—, the work, located in a hypothetical South American country, unfolded the tragedy of two nuns, the so-called “consecrated laywomen”, who They give refuge in their house to a left-wing urban guerrilla while the country is governed by a state of emergency decreed by a military government.

Gene thought that my supposedly literary interest in religious conversions was an unconscious way of asking for grace to be granted to me: “It is the work of faith”, he sweetly stated one night.

English writer Graham Greene converted to Catholicism at the behest of the woman he ended up marrying, joking that it made him an “accidental Catholic.” his novel the end of the adventure it is partly a literary recreation of those loves.

Today, forty years after knocking on my door I can also say that I am an accidental Catholic: my accident was having met Juan Carlos Gené, the Argentine exile who typed his theater plot downstairs while listening to the Hail Regina of the dialogues of carmelites of Bernanos-Poulenc. But back to my quest on conversions.

William James, American philosopher and psychologist, in a study he titled Varieties of Religious Experience, shows that conversion is rarely a lightning bolt that knocks you off your horse and rebukes you, thunderous, like Saul of Tarsus on his way to Damascus. James’ observations indicate, on the contrary, that the transcendental experience is very intimate, something hidden that resembles, rather, the process of skinning, calmly and gradually, an onion until we are left with the bulb: the new conception that the subject has of God and of his own place in the world.

Emmanuel Carrère narrates, in The kingdom, his conversion. He does it with the captivating mastery that has made him one of the foremost writers of the last half century. That first part, about a hundred pages, is legitimately inscribed in the tradition of the great pious confessions, I speak of the same league as Saint Augustine of Hippo. However, Carrère only dedicates a quarter of this 516-page book to his conversion, which I have already read three times since the confinement imposed by the pandemic in 2020.

The rapture, experienced by Carrère in the early 1990s, lasted for three years of intense evangelical studies before, unpredictably, as the doctrine affirms that divine graces come and go, his faith suddenly abandoned him forever.

Twenty years later, Carrère recovered the two trunks full of notebooks with notes made during those three fervent years.

The scholar in Christian patristics that is Carrère, the disbeliever, leans on the memories of the time when he was a Christian and, an exegete of himself, converts the examination of the Gospels collected in his notebooks into a conjectural account of how Luke, the Greek, writing 70 years after the events he narrates, composed a pioneering text of what the publishing industry calls, with oxymoron, “nonfiction novel.” The result is overwhelming and persuasive.

In mid-2006 I went to Buenos Aires just to see Gené, already afflicted with cancer. The eve of my return to Caracas, he confessed to me very sadly, in a cafe on Calle Peru, that as the culmination of a series of misadventures of old age, he had completely lost faith.

I have never felt so much desolation, so much helplessness in my life. Last Christmas Eve I read to him, aloud and with anointing, entire passages from the gospel according to Carrère.