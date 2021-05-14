Wael Badran (Abu Dhabi)

Like the fictional kingdom of “Wakanda”, which appeared in the movie “Black Panther” or “Black Panther”, which is located in southern Africa, there is in fact the Kingdom of Zulu, sometimes referred to as the Zulu Empire, in the country of South Africa.

In the past, the Zulu Kingdom extended along the coast of the Indian Ocean, and the people of the Zulu Kingdom are still the largest ethnic group in the country of South Africa, and it has a king who is considered an influential traditional ruler.

Some observers have said that the movie “Black Panther” is actually inspired by the real life of some African tribes, including the Zulu tribe. For example, some of the film’s heroes’ clothes are inspired by the traditional costume in the Zulu kingdom.

But the irony is that as in the fictional kingdom of “Wakanda”, where a dispute occurred over the king between Chala, the king of Wakanda, whose role was played by the American hero Chadwick Bosman, who left our world last year at the age of 43 years due to cancer and his cousin “Nagadaka”, is now facing Misuzulu, the king of “Zulu” who was recently crowned in a dispute over the throne by Prince Simkadi Zulu, who refused to pledge allegiance to his brother, and claimed his entitlement to the throne.

Troubled succession

Last March, the king of the Zulu people in South Africa, Godwil Zwelethene, died of health complications caused by diabetes, at the age of 72, leaving 6 wives and 28 children, the eldest of whom is Misuzulu.

He recommended Zwelethene the mandate to the throne to his wife, “Shiwe Mantumbi Dlamini Zulu”, who was crowned after his death. But she died, at the age of 65, one month after her late husband, the king, and recommended the mandate to the throne to the eldest son Misuzulu, who was appointed a few days earlier in implementation of the will.

The new Zulu king Misuzulu

The late Queen’s lawyer, Griffiths Madonsela, read her will: “I nominate and appoint Misuzulu Zulu as my successor to the throne.”

Since the death of the queen, who was the third wife of Zwelethene, and sister of King Eswatini Mswati III, various factions in the royal family have sought to present candidates for the throne.

Although the title of King of Zulu does not confer executive power on him, Zwelethene had an influence on about 12 million people, nearly a fifth of the population of South Africa.

The biggest challenge the new king faces is his brother Simkady Zulu. According to local reports, Wendy Zulu, a prominent member of the legacy management team of the late King Zwelithini, confirmed that the senior members of the royal family had unanimously agreed that the Simkady Zulu is the next king of the Zulu people. Lowende pointed out that Simakadi was not the son of any of the king’s six royal wives of the late king, but who raised him was the late Queen Mantumbi, adding: “Regardless of the queen’s will, some senior members of the royal family have already pledged allegiance to him as the king and a legitimate heir to rule.”

The scenes of chaos surfaced last Friday with the reading of the will, when members of the royal family publicly questioned Misuzulu’s right to claim his father’s rule, which forced guards suddenly to remove him from the palace. Two princesses also questioned whether the late king gave his wife the right to nominate a successor.

Properties

What gives great importance to the dispute over the throne in the Zulu Kingdom is the fate of the assets and the vast areas of land owned by the Zulu people, which are now administered through an endowment fund. It is estimated that the fund controls about 30 percent of the territory of the “KwaZulu-Natal” region in South Africa, or about 28 thousand square kilometers of land, and the king is the sole administrator of the endowment.

Misuzulu, who wore the traditional dress during his mother’s memorial, called for unity among the members of the Zulu family. “We have no doubt that we will unite as a family,” adding: “Let us mourn the Queen in peace.”

Similarities to Zulu women’s traditional dress and the movie “Black Panther”

Tasks of the Zulu king

The king’s mission is to lead the Zulu nation under the traditional leadership clause in the Republican Constitution of South Africa, but his role is largely ceremonial as custodian of Zulu traditions and customs.

However, the late King Godwell Zwelithini played a big role in the life of his nation, as he was one of the most famous monarchs on the African continent and perhaps in the world. He took his cultural influence internationally, traveling over the years to the West to promote trade and tourism in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. Throughout his 50-year leadership, he was a staunch advocate of preserving cultural identity.

The South African president described him as “visionary and deeply loved”. People will remind him that he is straightforward, and he would sometimes provoke the anger of some of them. He was sometimes critical of the ruling African National Congress, accusing it of mismanaging the country.

King Zwelethene helped to insert the Zulu nation into the new political system, after the apartheid regime in South Africa.

It is noteworthy that King Zwelethene was not crowned when he was appointed crown prince at the age of twenty in 1968, because he hid until 1971, after receiving death threats.

There is not much information known about his son, the new king, Misuzulu, but he holds a high school diploma, and disagreed as to whether he completed his studies in international relations at an American university, or if he is still pursuing his studies.

Social system

Zulu use their land for agriculture and herding livestock, as is the case in many parts of South Africa, and men take care of the animals, while women do all the agricultural work.

Zulu rarely slaughter cattle, and they do not eat beef except on certain occasions, such as wedding or funeral celebrations. Cattle have an important importance in Zulu life, as they are seen as the source and standard of wealth, and before they marry, the young man must pay to the family of his future wife “lobolo”, meaning The bride’s dowry, and he pays it with cattle, not cash, and the Zulu religion forbids women to have any relationship with livestock, as they are only concerned with agriculture.