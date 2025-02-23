Last January, the Government approved a draft Organic Law by which it is intended to modify, in depth, the Organic Law of the Judiciary and the Organic Statute of the Fiscal Ministry, for “the extension and strengthening of the judicial and fiscal careers “

The truth is that, as the government has accustomed us, the title of the draft cannot be more attractive or more ambitious, especially if we think of the insufficiencies and deficiencies that “enjoy” the Spanish judiciary and the Spanish courts for years , and the brutal deterioration of the image of the Fiscal Ministry and the fiscal career in recent years, especially after the imputation of the State Attorney General.

However, a reading of the draft text leads to think that we are facing one more step, nothing disguised, towards the control of the judiciary by the government on duty and towards an even greater submission of the Prosecutor’s Office. That is, there are no doubt about “who is the prosecution of? And that” typology of judges “is the” adequate “(at the discretion of the government) to access the exercise of the jurisdictional function, separating in a way definitive of the objective principles of equality, merit and capacity that have always governed access to judicial and fiscal careers.

It is true that, among many other things, the future new law intends more judges and fiscal but with a lower level of theoretical demand and legal knowledge, under a new opposition model that aims to “state” the process of preparing opponents, low The pretext of granting scholarships for opponents (which we applaud if it is done for all oppositions to access the State bodies), no doubt to control the “doctrine to I teach “young opponents, beyond the opposition agenda, given that it is also intended to control trainers who must be recorded in a public registry.

Undoubtedly, the so -called “Fourth Shift” will be the key to the majority access of new judges and prose objective opposition system) and yes, we fear, that the most related to the government on duty.

That is, it is intended an ideologized justice model and with the scaled balance to the The eyes. To avoid or limit a hypothetical “vertebrate opposition and a free and professional opinion” within these groups, the draft regulates the financing of judicial and fiscal associations, preventing private financing (of associates quotas) and making them depend to survive the Almighty state budget.

If we add to the above, among other things, that the CGPJ Ethics Committee is politicized, incorporating four members chosen by the General Courts, we verify that the system of election of the Government Rooms of the Courts is significantly changed, with the obvious purpose of limiting or preventing associations of majority judges (professionals) being present in a large majority of places and “sweets” or facilitates “the type of access exam Via opposition to allow the entry of professionals with the lowest level of preparation. .

It is the de facto disappearance of the Judiciary as an independent power and the greatest attack that can be perpetrated to a democratic state of law like ours. It is intended to annihilate the current model, without a doubt very improvable, and with serious deficiencies in many areas, but that has allowed and allows to maintain some confidence in the Spanish judges and courts, in the principle of legal certainty and sustain the existence of reasonable independence of the Judiciary.

A model from which fiscal, judges and magistrates have come out and come out who, with their training, work, personal effort, independence and professional integrity allow to maintain reasonable confidence in our maltrecho judicial system. Magistrates as the recently retired Manuel Marchena, who from here as a humble tribute, living example of all this, that shortly before retiring for age reasons, taught us, once again, that only the Judiciary can already put limits to aberrations and political and administrative excesses, more frequent every day.

Indeed, on January 7, the Criminal Chamber of the TS, with Marchena as a speaker, once again put an accurate and just preserve to the Tax Agency to investigate already prescribed debts (for the course of four years) using the torticero the argument of the argument of that if they are alleged fiscal crime they prescribe at five years by application of criminal law. Something that many have always defended as aberrant, about what has ever pronounced a court, but that the Tax Agency seems not wanting to find out.

A comforting ruling, which reinforces the guarantee of taxpayers and their legal certainty, against some administrative actions that scratch arbitrariness. Hopefully there is sanity and firmness and that the draft organic law ends up sleeping in a drawer so that a new model and the reforms that have to continue allowing judges, magistrates and independent and formed prosecutors, to give us all legal certainty. Hopefully the kingdom of mediocrity that shines in the government and in a good part of the administration does not also extend to the judiciary.

