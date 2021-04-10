Jordanians celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the modern Jordanian state, an occasion in which all countries and peoples who appreciate the meaning of the state of institutions and which the Hashemite leadership succeeded in building with all wisdom, and the most important thing built during that period is an educational system of the best in the region, as well as a health and military system Amni is characterized by professionalism and leading cultural institutions. One of the most important things that the Kingdom has built well during its centenary path is the institution concerned with foreign policy, which is characterized by a moderate political philosophy, not based on hostility to anyone, but rather striving always to preserve the interest of the Kingdom of Jordan and its people.

It was this institutional system that made the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan enjoy these successes despite all the challenges it faced, such as the repercussions of the Palestinian cause, the 1948 war, in addition to the 1967 setback and many sensitive developments and events, but nevertheless the Kingdom of Jordan was able during this process to progress steadily. In building the state, despite the difficulties resulting from the modest economic capabilities, which worsened, especially after the Corona crisis.

There is no doubt that the economic factor is one of the most important factors of stability for any country, and this is a matter that concerns not only the Jordanian leadership, but also everyone concerned with the stability of the Kingdom due to its geopolitical importance. We have noticed that most of the extremist and opportunistic forces, such as those we witnessed in the so-called “Arab Spring”, are taking advantage of the difficult economic conditions of any country in order to pass their political agendas. And Jordan went through several economic difficulties, especially after the Corona crisis, due to which the country lost 20% of its income from tourism, which affected several sectors, including the health sector. We witnessed the painful incident that was represented in the death of a number of patients in Salt Hospital due to the depletion of oxygen in which Jordanian King Abdullah II personally intervened, and visited the hospital to hold officials accountable, all of this was following the repercussions of the Corona crisis, except for the economic burdens that Jordan bears due to the Syrian refugees. In Jordan, border protection, and before the burden of Iraqi refugees since 2003.

The UAE is aware of the geopolitical importance of the Kingdom of Jordan and its role in maintaining security and stability and in consolidating the moderate axis approach in the region, as well as the great consensus and harmony in the stances of both countries towards regional issues. The countries of moderation in the region are fully aware that Jordan’s economic stability is a fundamental factor for political stability. Therefore, during the Corona crisis, the UAE flew three aircraft loaded with medical aid, amounting to about 39.3 tons of medical supplies and examination and respiratory equipment to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, from which 40,000 workers benefited from The field of health care to confront the emerging corona virus, Covid-19.

It is in the interest of all countries concerned with preserving the institutions of state for Jordan to enjoy its security and prosperity, because it is an important factor in the stability of the region, as well as an important member of the axis of Arab moderation.

* Saudi researcher in political media