The classification includes the ranking of 194 countries worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index.

Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, CEO of the National Cybersecurity Centre, said that this distinguished global achievement comes as a result of the support that the cybersecurity system receives from efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure that supports cyber readiness in the Kingdom.

He added that the efforts also aim to keep pace with global cybersecurity developments, as it is a pivotal pillar for promoting national security and driving economic development.

The CEO of the National Cyber ​​Security Centre said that these advanced indicators reflect the level of protection of data, networks and advanced infrastructure enjoyed by the Kingdom of Bahrain, in line with the objectives of the National Cyber ​​Security Strategy, which includes basic pillars that represent an integrated framework that maintains a safe and reliable cyberspace in Bahrain.

The CEO pointed out the initiatives and plans adopted by the Kingdom that encourage continued innovation and creativity through qualifying specialized national cadres, in addition to optimal investment of promising opportunities in order to reach a safe and reliable cyberspace, in line with the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that the Cybersecurity Index measures the level of countries’ commitment to cybersecurity requirements and measures worldwide within five axes: legal, technical and technological, regulatory, capacity development, and cooperation, and according to five categories within the classification mechanism.

The Kingdom of Bahrain ranked first internationally after obtaining a total score between 95 and 100, which classifies it as a “leading model.” It also obtained a full score in 4 out of the 5 axes mentioned in the classification mechanism.