Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, and III + Re Mind are coming to hybrid, and there will be a special 20th anniversary event.

lovers of kingdom hearts series are in luck. After the news that confirmed it last year, we now know the arrival date of the Square Enix game series on Nintendo Switch, which will allow owners of the hybrid console to enjoy the magical adventures of Sora and company via cloud play.

With a message through the official social networks and together with the publication of a trailer, those responsible have specified that it will be the next Feb. 10 when will these Cloud Versions be available on Switch. These are ten experiences accumulated in three different titles: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind.

In addition to these three options, the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece It will allow us to acquire all the content in a single package if we prefer. Of course, the games will require a permanent internet connection to be able to run them, although it is already available one demo of each so that we can test how it works and assess whether this way of playing suits our interests.

The event for the 20th anniversary will be on April 10As an addition, the holding of a special event for the 20th anniversary of the franchise. It will take place in Tokyo on April 10, and will feature a mini-concert, a chat, and a live Q&A session with the development team, as well as shows and more to be confirmed. The video of the event will be available later.

In October 2021, Square Enix already released a video related to what we could have during this twentieth anniversary and now, as April approaches, we will learn more details. Let us remember that the last numbered title of the saga is a third installment that we could review in 3DJuegos. If you want to know more about her, take a look at the analysis of Kingdom Hearts 3 that Jesús Bella made in this house.

More about: Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix, Nintendo Switch, Cloud Gaming and Anniversary.