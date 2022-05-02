Madrid. The Argentine series “El Reino”, on television, and the Spanish film “El Buen Patron”, this Sunday were the winners of the IX edition of the Platinum Awards of Ibero-American cinema in a festive and relaxed gala with a wide distribution of awards.

Both productions had arrived at the gala as the favorites of the night and made good predictions. “The Kingdom” won three Platinum -best series, best creator (Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro) and best supporting actor (Joaquín Furriel) and “The good boss”, four –best film, actor (Javier Bardem) and direction and screenplay (Fernando León de Aranoa).

The rest of the awards were widely distributed in a night full of tributes, to Vicente Fernández, Celia Cruz and, above all, Carmen Maura, who emotionally received the Platinum Award of honor.

Maura provoked laughter from the audience by assuring that being an actress, which allows her to be rich, poor or even murderous, “fixes your head”.

The actress from Madrid, happy to receive the award in her hometown, recalled that she has worked in many Latin American countries: with this award “it makes me want to return, you have made me remember all the scenes that I have lived there (… .) I’ve also had scares, many, but I thank my guardian angel because being an actress has helped me a lot, even not to go crazy “.

A relaxed tone that reigned in a gala full of music, laughter, messages in favor of Ukraine, the tribes of the Amazon and Culture, with a devoted audience, with hardly any masks in a gala that recovered pre-pandemic normality.

“THE KINGDOM”, DANIELA RAMÍREZ AND JAVIER CÁMARA, THE BEST ON TV

In the television section, “The Kingdom” won, as expected, Netflix’s original Argentine dramatic thriller, a fiction that tells how a vice-presidential candidate, an evangelical pastor, must take the place of the presidential candidate in Argentina, after that he be assassinated during the electoral campaign.

On the red carpet of the Palacio de Congresos in Madrid, almost all the actors in the plot have paraded, from Mercedes Morán to Chino Darín or the award-winning Furriel, who plays the Machiavellian and dark Rubén Osorio.

The series by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, which is filming its second season, beat the Chilean “Isabel”, the Mexican “Luis Miguel: La serie” and the also Mexican “Narcos: México”.

The Platinum for best series actress went to the Chilean Daniela Ramírez, for “Isabel”, for her impeccable interpretation of the writer Isabel Allende.

And the best actor for Javier Cámara, for the political comedy “Venga Juan”, the third season of a series in which the Spaniard plays a politician somewhere between seedy, corrupt and tender.

The Platinum Awards on television were completed with the recognition for best supporting actress that went to Najwa Nimri for her role as Alicia Sierra, the bad cop from “Money Heist”, in the last season of this series.

“EL BUEN PATRON”, BARDEM AND PORTILLO, WINNERS IN FILM

While in cinema the great winner was “The good boss” with four awards, thus closing a year full of triumphs for the film by Fernando León de Arana, which has already won the Goya.

Bardem dedicated his award, on Mother’s Day, to his mother, Pilar Bardem, and to the recently deceased Juan Diego, “a master in his ethics as a citizen, in his behavior as a person and with his social commitment.”

In total, he won four of the eleven awards for which this satire of the labor market starring a successful and corrupt businessman who takes advantage of his privileged position was eligible.

“Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodovartook three prizes, the one for best female supporting performance for Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, the one for best art direction for Antxón Gómez and the one for best original music for Alberto Iglesias, who thus holds the Platinum record, with five awards.

The film “Karnawal” (produced by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia and Norway) won two awards, the award for best first fiction film and the award for best supporting male performance for Alfredo Castro, who received this award with his third Platinum.

Another seven films managed to win an award: the Spanish “Maixabel” (best actress for Blanca Portillo); “7 prisoners”, montage; the Mexican “Los lobos”, Platinum award for cinema and education in values; the Colombian “Memoria”, sound; the Spanish “Mediterráneo”, direction of photography; and the Brazilians “Ainbo, the Amazon Warrior” and “A Last Forest”, best animated film and best documentary, respectively.

The Platinum gala, promoted by EGEDA (Audiovisual Producers Rights Management Entity) and FIPCA (Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers) closed as it opened, to the rhythm of “Life is a carnival”, by Celia Cross.