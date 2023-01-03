The King Woman It is an extraordinary film in many ways. It narrates a historical episode of the Kingdom of Dahomey (now Benin) in its fight against the Empire of Oyo (Nigeria) at the beginning of the s. XIX. Specifically, it focuses on the Agojie, the first African military unit made up exclusively of women, whose warriors instilled terror and admiration in equal measure throughout the region. Described as “amazons” by European visitors because of their similarities to Greek myth, the agojie also inspired the film’s Dora Milaje Black Panther, the elite warrior unit that protects the king in the imaginary Wakanda. In reality, the last battle of the agojie was in 1894 against the French colonizers.

As an archaeologist specializing in West Africa, I went to the cinema to see The King Woman looking forward to it: the chance to not just imagine, but to see an African kingdom represented directly on screen in all its grandeur and complexity, not as an appendage to European history or through clichés of poor and powerless “tribes”, is something unusual . And in many ways, The King Woman It does not disappoint: the care put into the historical reconstruction of the daily life of the agojie, in the clothing, objects, and customs, is exceptional.

There are small errors in the reconstruction that could easily have been corrected by consulting one of the archaeologists who have been digging in Dahomey for decades, but they are tolerable. In a world where the only African stories Hollywood presents us with are often about enslaved plantations or whitewashed versions of Pharaonic Egypt, a film that presents an African kingdom and its women as powerful leaders of their own history is a magnificent News.

For that same reason, the irresponsibility with which the film deals with the issue of slavery is very frustrating. In The King Woman, Dahomey is portrayed as a kingdom that, having been forced to sell people to European traders in the past, decides to take the lead in the fight against trafficking. Through powerful speeches in which agojie leader Nanisca (Viola Davis) equates subjugation to the Oyo Empire with Atlantic trafficking, King Gezo (John Boyega) decides to end human trafficking and focus on agricultural production.

In contrast, his enemies from the Oyo Empire are portrayed as vocational slavers, violent villains without any complexity whose evil is defeated in battle by the virtue of Dahomey and the agojie.

The reality was very different: Dahomey not only did not champion abolitionism, but was the main slaveholder in the region, well above the ‘evil’ Empire of Oyo. From the port of Ouidah (which in the film appears to be under European control-Oyo, but which was actually managed by Dahomey), they left between 1659 and 1863. almost a million of enslaved Africans, making it the second largest supplier of slaves to the Atlantic trade, only behind Luanda, in present-day Angola.

More information:

It is true that during the reign of Gezo (1818-1859) the cultivation and sale of palm oil increased, but not because the trade had ceased, but because the abolition of slavery by the United Kingdom had reduced income and the oil helped complement them. In fact, the number of people sold in the port of Ouidah not only did not decrease after Dahomey’s victory over Oyo, but increased.

For their part, the agojie, far from being champions of the fight against slavery, directly participated in the capture and sale of people and their arrival generated fear among rural populations. Interviews with the last survivors of the Atlantic trafficking in the US collected in the book barracoon (2018) include detailed accounts of agojie brutality and slave raids.

In fact, the actress Lupita Nyongo (who was initially going to play the role of Nawi in the film), left the project after interviewing for a documentary film to descendants of slaves captured by the agojie. Nyongo, who had initially envisioned the agojie as Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, quickly realized that reality was far more complex than fiction.

The King Woman it is a fictional film based on true events and as such artistic licenses may be allowed. But turning a kingdom that enslaved and sold tens of thousands of people into a vanguard of abolitionism is not acceptable.

Particularly when it was unnecessary: ​​a film could have been made that celebrated the power, courage and sisterhood of the agojie and the cultural and artistic complexity of Dahomey, without hiding its role in trafficking, but focusing on other narrative threads. For lack of material it is not: the agojie fought against the French colonizers and many other neighboring kingdoms, and the intrigues of the Court of Dahomey would give for several seasons of Game of Thrones.

I understand that we need role models and heroes to serve as an example and inspiration in the real world, but it cannot be at the cost of simplifying, flattening, and sweetening a story that has traditionally been mistreated and excluded, such as the African story. The King Woman breaks taboos and proves that it is possible to make a female-led film about African history that is a blockbuster. I hope it will be the first of many and that in the future we will also take African history with the respect it deserves.

Syrian Canos Donay She is a CSIC archaeologist at the Institute of Heritage Sciences.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.