During the last eight years, Godzilla has had a resurgence, at least in its North American version. It all started with the 2014 reboot that gave us a reimagining of the giant lizard and also kicked off the monsterverse. This is a cinematographic universe shared by various kaijus, including the great kong.

The most recent installment of this monsterverse it was Godzilla vs Kong. Although this universe has had several entries, they have had quite mixed receptions. That is why there were many doubts about the continuation of this franchise after the duel of the titans. However, it seems that fans have nothing to fear.

Godzilla will receive a new series within the Monsterverse

The news of the continuation of the monsterverse were revealed by the media Deadline Hollywood. According to them, a new series of Godzilla and company that will serve as a continuation of what we have seen in the movies. This production would come exclusively to AppleTV+

Apparently the story that we will see will begin shortly after the battle of Godzilla in San Francisco, which we saw in the 2014 tape. According to the first information, we will follow a family that will discover some secrets of their past that seem linked to the organization monarch. This is the one in charge of monitoring the activities of the monsters in the Earth.

This movement to expand the universe occurs because Godzilla vs Kong was one of the biggest box office hits of 2021. That is why Legendary Pictures, owners of the king of the monsters license, began looking for interested parties to create the series. lucky for them, AppleTV+ he is more than willing.

Outside of the fact that it will expand this universe and some details about the plot, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the jump. Godzilla to television. It may be a couple of years before its first episode hits the streaming platform. While that happens, maybe we will already have information about another movie of the monsterverse. Do you think a series does justice to the good Gojira?

For more similar content, we recommend:

[Fuente]